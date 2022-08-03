Lane Kiffin compares his team's offseason training to his dog's

Read on 247sports.com
Lane Kiffin addresses another round of quarterback questions
Another day, another round of quarterback questions surrounding the Ole Miss program. The Rebels hit the practice field for the fourth straight day of fall camp Saturday morning. Head coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the press following Saturday’s practice for the first time since fall camp opened up on Wednesday....
Fall Camp Report: Dang that true freshman looks good + QB update and more
There's been a lot said about how true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins over the last few days of fall camp. Judkins, who caught all of our attention in the spring, has done it once again. In a backfield loaded with veteran talent, it is the freshman who keeps popping up in the mental highlight reel.
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
Crossover Podcast: Early helmet stickers in fall camp + the human side of the Ole Miss quarterback battle
David Johnson and Ben Garrett hand out helmet stickers through the first two days of fall camp and look at the sometimes difficult side of the Ole Miss quarterback battle in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Thoughts, observations from Ole Miss men's hoops in Nassau
With football fall camp underway and school getting closer to starting back again, the Ole Miss men's basketball team got a chance to see what their team looks like in game situation down in the Bahamas. When it was all said and done, they swept the competition 3-0 in pretty convincing fashion. Was it against the best quality competition? No. But was there something to be learned about these past couple days overseas? Some things.
Mississippi. police force welcomes new puppy to K-9 unit
The Oxford Police Department has welcomed a fresh face to its K-9 unit. The Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting approved the donation of one German Shorthaired Pointer puppy from Heaven Scent Shorthairs Kennel for the benefit of the Oxford Police Department. This donation is valued at $1,200.00. During the City...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
The Daily South
10 Best Things to Do in Tupelo, Mississippi
In the northeast corner of Mississippi lies Tupelo, a dynamic town of 38,000 residents that's best known for its most famous native son: Elvis Presley. The King was born there decades ago, but thousands still flock here annually to experience the community that raised him (including the Elvis Festival, which takes place every June). There are many ways to experience spots he frequented growing up, but that's not the only reason to come to Tupelo. With outstanding Southern cuisine, a diverse coffee scene, a beautiful downtown, and a trendy boutique hotel within walking distance of it all, Tupelo is a must-visit destination. Check out these 10 things to add to your list when planning a trip to Tupelo.
Oxford Eagle
Chick-fil-A to close for 10 weeks due to extensive renovations
Oxford’s Chick-fil-A will close on Sept. 1 for extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology. The West Jackson Avenue Chick-fil-A...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
desotocountynews.com
Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position
You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
Students, parents fired up about new dress code they say ‘unfairly’ targets females in this Mississippi school district
A new dress code has students and parents accuse officials in one Mississippi school district of targeting females with rules that are “incredibly tight and unfair.”. Students and parents at Oxford High School have started a petition and have gone public with their grievances against the school’s dress code.
wtva.com
Four cars with fake VINs recovered in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Four vehicles, all found with fake VINs, have been recovered, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. Three vehicles were Dodge Charger Hell Cats, which are high-performance cars that can retail for more than $100,000. One was a Dodge Challenger. The gray car was recovered...
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
wtva.com
Local charcuterie business opens new store front with unique offerings
New businesses are opening up throughout Tupelo. From a new boutique hotel in downtown to a first of its kind, a charcuterie business. " Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would turn into this," said Stephanie Hall, the owner of CharCutie, located in Tupelo. That's how Stephanie...
Two people arrested after discovery of what appeared to be bombs at Mississippi house
Mississippi and federal law enforcement are investigating after two people were found with what appeared to be bombs. Tupelo police discovered what appeared to be improvised explosive devices while officers were attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant at a home in the 1500 block of Arcadia Circle in Tupelo,. Judith...
wcbi.com
Monroe Co. NAACP meets with Chickasaw Co. Sheriff regarding complaints against deputy
MONROE AND CHICKASAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP met with the Chickasaw County Sheriff today after the civil rights group filed two complaints about the alleged conduct of a deputy. The complaints were filed on behalf of two women, Doris Lipsey, and Jennifer...
Oxford Eagle
Board of Supervisors to take over $500K from trust fund following summer rebound
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted to withdraw $567K dollars from the Baptist Memorial Hospital Trust Fund on Monday following a strong rebound in the fund’s value over the summer months. The board tabled a discussion in June on whether to withdraw their 3% annual payout due to...
