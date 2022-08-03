ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain silo collapses days before Beirut explosion anniversary

By Bel Trew
The Independent
 2 days ago

Part of the grain silos that were damaged in the Beirut port explosion in 2020 collapsed on Sunday, 31 July, just days before the explosion's second anniversary.

On 4 August 2020, the blast killed over 200 people, wounded more than 6,000, and badly damaged entire neighborhoods.

This video shows huge clouds of dust forming as part of the silos collapses.

Back in July, a fire broke out in the silos due to fermenting grains. The blaze continued smouldering for weeks, releasing odours into nearby cities, as firefighters were unable to extinguish it.

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

