ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch Live Sports Without Cable Online

By THR staff
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDG5G_0h3lUhsC00

This story was created in paid partnership with Hulu .

When you can’t catch your favorite teams in person, the next best thing is to watch sports online from the comfort of your own couch — or wherever else you find yourself when the game is on. Online streaming services such as Hulu make it easy to watch baseball, basketball, golf, football, hockey, soccer, tennis and many other sports online without a cable subscription.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Even better: the streamer’s live TV package comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, so you’ll also get award-winning original series, films, exclusive sports content and more on a single plan.

It’s worth noting that ESPN+ will be increasing its subscription price starting Aug. 23 from $7 per month (or $70 per year) to $10 monthly (or $100 annually), so the bundle is a great option if you want to lock in a discounted price for all three streamers.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch all of your favorite games and more in one place on Hulu.

What Sports Are Available to Stream on Hulu?

Hulu with Live TV offers more than 75 live and on-demand channels, including ABC, CBS, CBSN, ESPN, FS1, Fox Sports, NBC, NFL Network, TNT and other networks that air local and regional sports. That means you can watch Major League Baseball, NBA, NCAA, NFL, NHL, golf, motorsports, soccer, tennis and more (note that games are subject to regional availability and blackouts).

The live TV bundle includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $70 per month with ads or $76 without ads, so you’re getting even more entertainment and exclusive sports content in addition to Hulu’s full library of movies, TV shows and original series.

What’s great about the platform is that you can watch on your TV, computer, smartphone or tablet, and sign up for push notifications on your mobile device so that you never miss a game. The streamer lets you personalize your experience by suggesting recommendations based your favorite leagues, sports or teams, and you can also record games with unlimited DVR at no additional cost (excludes on-demand content).

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Bundle $70 and up monthly Buy now

What Else Can You Watch on Hulu with Live TV?

ESPN+ lets you stream live sports including MLB, PGA Tour, UFC and more, and Hulu with Live TV subscribers will also get access to the entire 30 For 30 library that features documentaries on game-changing athletes and icons, including Al Davis, Maya Moore, Bruce Lee and Michael Vick. Sports fans can watch ESPN+ original series such as Peyton’s Places with Peyton Manning , Man in the Arena with Tom Brady , More Than an Athlete with Michael Strahan and others, and get exclusive access to more than 3,000 premium sports articles and daily studio shows.

Disney+ (which costs $8 per month or $80 annually on its own) includes access to Marvel, Star Wars , Pixar and National Geographic content as well as award-winning animated and live-action films such as West Side Story , Encanto , Coco and more.

Hulu with Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+ Bundle $70 and up monthly Buy now

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen announced that she is pregnant and expanding her family with husband John Legend. Teigen, who had been open on social media earlier this year about her IVF journey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump. The couple married in 2013 and are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Rodriguez Expecting First Child, Announces Pregnancy on 38th BirthdayA Hair Raising Prospect: Eyebrow Transplants All the Rage in HollywoodKhloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate “The last few...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After Dating for Nine Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The stars, who were first linked as a couple in October 2021, amicably parted ways this week, with the split attributed to distance and schedules, according to an insider with knowledge of the relationship. More from The Hollywood ReporterConan O'Brien, Bowen Yang Join Buddy Comedy From Universal and 'SNL' GroupInstagram Head Responds to Kardashian Backlash Over Platform Aping TikTok: "We're Going to Need to Evolve"Universal Pictures Nabs Buddy Comedy From 'SNL' Please Don't Destroy Group Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, where...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
CNET

Where to Stream All Top 100 Live TV Channels, No Cable Required

If you haven't cut the cable TV cord yet, this summer's wave of inflation might have you eyeing that monthly bill. On the other hand you still probably want to watch some of your favorite channels live. Live TV streaming services could be the best solution. They offer a much wider selection of channels than an antenna would, and you can stream on your phone or computer, too.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Heti
Person
Maya Moore
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Peyton Manning
CNET

Free TV Over an Antenna: How to Get on Board With the Upgrade

There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
TV SHOWS
CNET

TV Antennas Got a Cable-Like Upgrade, Except It's Still Free

There are more ways to get free TV than you might think. One is to try free TV streaming services like Tubi, Pluto or Freevee, but they generally don't have sports, local news or big-name network TV shows. Another is to connect an antenna to your TV to get your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and PBS stations -- it works with any TV and antennas are really cheap. Known as over-the-air TV, the system is also in the process of getting an upgrade.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Nba Tv#Cable Tv#Fox Sports#Cbs Sports#Star#Espn#Abc#Cbsn#Fs1#Nb
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Says the Game Show ‘Is Becoming More Like a Sport’

Although dating back to the 1960s, the format that most have come to love about the game show Jeopardy! started in 1984 with Alex Trebek. Since then, the show has become what some consider to be the greatest game show in television history. But while the format hasn’t changed in decades, a new type of player has. Once known for stumping players, Jeopardy! is now a place of champions. And what is more surprising is the fact that it seemed to happen overnight.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Pixar
BGR.com

10 movies and shows to watch before they leave Netflix in August

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that nearly one million more subscribers have canceled the service. Believe it or not, that is a far better outcome than the company expected. Netflix actually projected a net loss of two million subscribers in Q2 after losing 200,000 in Q1. There are many reasons that subscribers are canceling Netflix, but one might be because so many TV shows and movies leave every month, as will be the case again in August.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character

We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans React To News the Show Is Leaving NBC

NBC shook up day-time TV, Wednesday, with the network announcing that Days of Our Lives, the iconic soap opera, was shifting to streaming. Days of Our Lives has been on the NBC airwaves for 57 years. It’s the longest-running show on NBC in history, on either day time or prime-time. But soap operas are sort of like the TV dinosaurs. They’re becoming extinct. Starting next month, there will be only three on network TV. ABC broadcasts General Hospital, while CBS features The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless. In this instance, NBC switched the soap opera to Peacock, its streaming platform.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy