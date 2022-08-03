How to Watch Live Sports Without Cable Online

This story was created in paid partnership with Hulu .

When you can’t catch your favorite teams in person, the next best thing is to watch sports online from the comfort of your own couch — or wherever else you find yourself when the game is on. Online streaming services such as Hulu make it easy to watch baseball, basketball, golf, football, hockey, soccer, tennis and many other sports online without a cable subscription.

Even better: the streamer’s live TV package comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, so you’ll also get award-winning original series, films, exclusive sports content and more on a single plan.

It’s worth noting that ESPN+ will be increasing its subscription price starting Aug. 23 from $7 per month (or $70 per year) to $10 monthly (or $100 annually), so the bundle is a great option if you want to lock in a discounted price for all three streamers.

Below, find out everything you need to know about how to watch all of your favorite games and more in one place on Hulu.

What Sports Are Available to Stream on Hulu?

Hulu with Live TV offers more than 75 live and on-demand channels, including ABC, CBS, CBSN, ESPN, FS1, Fox Sports, NBC, NFL Network, TNT and other networks that air local and regional sports. That means you can watch Major League Baseball, NBA, NCAA, NFL, NHL, golf, motorsports, soccer, tennis and more (note that games are subject to regional availability and blackouts).

The live TV bundle includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and costs $70 per month with ads or $76 without ads, so you’re getting even more entertainment and exclusive sports content in addition to Hulu’s full library of movies, TV shows and original series.

What’s great about the platform is that you can watch on your TV, computer, smartphone or tablet, and sign up for push notifications on your mobile device so that you never miss a game. The streamer lets you personalize your experience by suggesting recommendations based your favorite leagues, sports or teams, and you can also record games with unlimited DVR at no additional cost (excludes on-demand content).

What Else Can You Watch on Hulu with Live TV?

ESPN+ lets you stream live sports including MLB, PGA Tour, UFC and more, and Hulu with Live TV subscribers will also get access to the entire 30 For 30 library that features documentaries on game-changing athletes and icons, including Al Davis, Maya Moore, Bruce Lee and Michael Vick. Sports fans can watch ESPN+ original series such as Peyton’s Places with Peyton Manning , Man in the Arena with Tom Brady , More Than an Athlete with Michael Strahan and others, and get exclusive access to more than 3,000 premium sports articles and daily studio shows.

Disney+ (which costs $8 per month or $80 annually on its own) includes access to Marvel, Star Wars , Pixar and National Geographic content as well as award-winning animated and live-action films such as West Side Story , Encanto , Coco and more.

