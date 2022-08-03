ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Geomagnetic storm caused by a ‘coronal hole’ on the sun possible: How it will impact Earth

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A “coronal hole” in the sun’s atmosphere could trigger a geomagnetic storm, the effects of which may be felt on Earth on Wednesday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

In an image of the sun shared with Nexstar, the disturbance on the sun’s surface is visible in the bottom right quadrant. There’s another, more defined spot on the sun’s left side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ppg5J_0h3lURhS00
An image shared with Nexstar shows the coronal hole on the sun on Aug. 3, 2022. (Photo: GOES-16 via Space Weather Prediction Center, NOAA)

These coronal holes “appear dark because they are cooler, less dense regions than the surrounding plasma and are regions of open, unipolar magnetic fields,” NOAA explains. “This open, magnetic field line structure allows the solar wind to escape more readily into space, resulting in streams of relatively fast solar wind.”

While some headlines make the occurrence sound like a doomsday-inducing hole in the sun, Rob Steenburgh of NOAA’s Space Weather Forecast office told Nexstar, “They happen all the time and are no cause for alarm.”

There’s a new photo from the James Webb telescope: Here’s when we can expect more

This type of disturbance can lead to mild or even moderate geomagnetic storms, Steenburgh said. A minor geomagnetic storm may cause weak fluctuations in the power grid, impact satellite operations on spacecraft, and make aurora displays in the sky visible at high latitudes, like in parts of Michigan and Maine.

Strong geomagnetic storms can cause power blackouts, radio issues and problems with satellite navigation – but that’s nothing like what we’re expecting to see Wednesday.

There are no active warning s related to space weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on narcotics charges in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department. Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to […]
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in fatal Interstate 86 crash

New updates have been released from New York State Police regarding the accident on I-86 that left one individual dead. According to police, Casey Getman, 29, died Friday afternoon from complications from a motorcycle accident that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the interstate in the Town of Bath. Police say that […]
natureworldnews.com

Direct Hit: Earth to Face Head-On Collision with Solar Storm

An approaching solar storm is expected to affect the magnetic field of Earth. If the slow-moving solar particle cloud reaches Earth later this week, Earth may suffer a few mild geomagnetic storms. Solar Updates. Spaceweather.com, a website that utilizes sun-monitoring data to provide space weather updates, made the prediction. When...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Coronal Hole#Solar Wind#Nexstar#Noaa#Space Weather Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope casually reveals terrifying purple galactic swirl in our universe

Looking more like a horrifying psychedelic swirl from a Marvel movie than the spiral galaxy shape familiar from visual telescopes, the new James Webb Space Telescope image shows the dusty skeleton of the distant galaxy NGC 628.“This is a galaxy that probably looks a lot like what we think our own Milky Way looks like,” Gabriel Brammer, an astronomer at the Cosmic Dawn Center in the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, who shared the image on Twitter Monday, told The Independent in an interview. “You can see all these knots of individual stars forming, individual supernovae have...
ASTRONOMY
The Associated Press

Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York

JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
JAVA, NY
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy