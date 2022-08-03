ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Bonnie Kate looking for people to audition for play and for those who want to help start a community theater

ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater continues to make improvements in downtown Elizabethton, but its latest endeavor is a first for the nearly century-old facility. A community theater is just getting started up. Appropriately, the new organization is named the Bonnie Kate Community Theater. The first play the organization will present is a classic that is always popular: “Arsenic and Old Lace,” written by Joseph Kesselring.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WJHL

Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90

(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
#Etsu#High School#Pharmacy#Gattonrx
WJHL

Ballad unveils free mobile health clinic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a Wednesday press event, Ballad Health officials revealed the result of a partnership that they hope will bring care to hard-to-reach parts of the region. “Today, we’re taking health improvement beyond the hospital and clinic walls,” said Paula Masters, vice president of Health Programs for the system. “And bringing it […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events

(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Bristol-Bluff, South Fork Utility customers experiencing temporary water outage Friday morning

A report authorized by the South Fork Utility District said water operations are 100 percent back online after lengthy repairs and outages. Customers in higher elevations may still experience some delays due to tanks undergoing a refill process. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A Portion of Bristol-Bluff Utility and South Fork Utility customers are...
BRISTOL, VA
NewsBreak
Education
WJHL

Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members

ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
wjhl.com

Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Grandy, Venable, Woodby among incumbent election winners

Incumbents mayors Patty Woodby of Carter County, Richard Venable of Sullivan County, and Garland Evely of Unicoi County have claimed victories in Thursday’s elections–all winning by securing 60 percent of the vote or higher. The closest race of the night occurred in Washington County with incumbent Mayor Joe...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fulkerson excited for pro career to begin in Belgium

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a lengthy rain delay at Friday’s Kingsport Axmen game, fans had plenty to keep them busy on the concourse prior to first pitch. Kingsport native and VFL, John Fulkerson, was back in his hometown signing autographs and taking pictures on Fulkerson Bobblehead Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates […]
KINGSPORT, TN

