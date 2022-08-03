Read on www.supertalk929.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The...
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
Johnson City Press
Bonnie Kate looking for people to audition for play and for those who want to help start a community theater
ELIZABETHTON — The Bonnie Kate Theater continues to make improvements in downtown Elizabethton, but its latest endeavor is a first for the nearly century-old facility. A community theater is just getting started up. Appropriately, the new organization is named the Bonnie Kate Community Theater. The first play the organization will present is a classic that is always popular: “Arsenic and Old Lace,” written by Joseph Kesselring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Life for South Greene without a Myers under center starts this season
Greene Co., TN — The Rebels are ready to to crack pads with another team – as our Prep Football Preview continues tonight from Greene County … with South Greene High School The Rebels are coming off a 9-3 campaign – that ended in a shorthanded loss to Oneida in the second round of the […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
supertalk929.com
Local search-and-rescue team to hold training exercise in Holston River August 5-7
The Kingsport Fire Department, among other local agencies, will be submerging a car into the Holston River this weekend as part of a training exercise. Officials say numerous agencies that comprise a local water search-and-rescue team will participate in the training from Friday to Sunday. The car will be submerged...
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ballad unveils free mobile health clinic
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a Wednesday press event, Ballad Health officials revealed the result of a partnership that they hope will bring care to hard-to-reach parts of the region. “Today, we’re taking health improvement beyond the hospital and clinic walls,” said Paula Masters, vice president of Health Programs for the system. “And bringing it […]
Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events
(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to celebrate National Farmer's Market Week
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Farmers Market will join markets across the country in celebrating the 23rd National Farmers Market Week Aug. 7-13. About the event.
supertalk929.com
Bristol-Bluff, South Fork Utility customers experiencing temporary water outage Friday morning
A report authorized by the South Fork Utility District said water operations are 100 percent back online after lengthy repairs and outages. Customers in higher elevations may still experience some delays due to tanks undergoing a refill process. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. A Portion of Bristol-Bluff Utility and South Fork Utility customers are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
Sullivan County commissioner wants better communication from water district
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After some Sullivan County water customers went a day without service, a county commissioner is calling on a utility district to better communicate. Commissioner Hershel Glover said much of his district was without water from Thursday to Friday. He said customers in the Bristol Bluff City and South Fork Utility […]
Johnson City Press
Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members
ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
supertalk929.com
Grandy, Venable, Woodby among incumbent election winners
Incumbents mayors Patty Woodby of Carter County, Richard Venable of Sullivan County, and Garland Evely of Unicoi County have claimed victories in Thursday’s elections–all winning by securing 60 percent of the vote or higher. The closest race of the night occurred in Washington County with incumbent Mayor Joe...
Fulkerson excited for pro career to begin in Belgium
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a lengthy rain delay at Friday’s Kingsport Axmen game, fans had plenty to keep them busy on the concourse prior to first pitch. Kingsport native and VFL, John Fulkerson, was back in his hometown signing autographs and taking pictures on Fulkerson Bobblehead Night. The first 1,000 fans through the gates […]
Comments / 0