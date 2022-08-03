Where to Watch and Stream David Byrne's American Utopia Free Online

Click here to read the full article. Hulu has given a series order to The Other Black Girl, an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel of the same name. The series will be executive produced by Tara Duncan, the former Netflix exec who struck an overall deal with Hulu in 2020 and who is now president of Freeform. Other EPs are Rashida Jones, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, and Danielle Henderson, who will showrun. It’s from Onyx Collective. The series follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when...

