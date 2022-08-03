‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shea Couleé Joins ‘Ironheart’ for Marvel Studios

Click here to read the full article.

Shea Couleé is in a superhero show, baby.

The star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” and finalist on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners,” has joined the Marvel Studios TV series “ Ironheart ” in an undisclosed role.

“Ironheart,” set to debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2023, stars Dominique Thorne (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”) as engineering genius Riri Williams, who, in the comics, develops a supersuit similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. The show is set to costar Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”), Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), Lyric Ross (“This Is Us”) and Manny Montana (“Good Girls”). Thorne’s character is set to be introduced this fall in the Marvel feature film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Chinaka Hodge (“Amazing Stories,” “Snowpiercer”) is serving as head writer on “Ironheart,” with Sam Bailey (“Dear White People”) and Angela Barnes (“Blindspotting”) dividing directing duties. Proximity — the production company co-founded by “Black Panther” filmmaker Ryan Coogler — is producing with Marvel Studios.

Couleé has been a “Drag Race” fan favorite from the start of her run on Season 9 of the main series. She returned to win Season 5 of “All Stars” and then again this summer on the recently concluded seventh season of “All Stars,” which featured only previous winners. She released her first album, “Couleé-D,” at the end of Season 9 of “Drag Race,” and several other singles since.

In 2021, Couleé performed as Marcia Brady in a crossover special with the casts of “Drag Race” and “The Brady Bunch” called “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.”

Couleé’s casting in “Ironheart” was first reported by Deadline.