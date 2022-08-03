ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shea Couleé Joins ‘Ironheart’ for Marvel Studios

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAPWL_0h3lS94R00

Click here to read the full article.

Shea Couleé is in a superhero show, baby.

The star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” and finalist on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars All Winners,” has joined the Marvel Studios TV series “ Ironheart ” in an undisclosed role.

“Ironheart,” set to debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2023, stars Dominique Thorne (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”) as engineering genius Riri Williams, who, in the comics, develops a supersuit similar to Tony Stark’s Iron Man. The show is set to costar Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”), Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story”), Lyric Ross (“This Is Us”) and Manny Montana (“Good Girls”). Thorne’s character is set to be introduced this fall in the Marvel feature film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Chinaka Hodge (“Amazing Stories,” “Snowpiercer”) is serving as head writer on “Ironheart,” with Sam Bailey (“Dear White People”) and Angela Barnes (“Blindspotting”) dividing directing duties. Proximity — the production company co-founded by “Black Panther” filmmaker Ryan Coogler — is producing with Marvel Studios.

Couleé has been a “Drag Race” fan favorite from the start of her run on Season 9 of the main series. She returned to win Season 5 of “All Stars” and then again this summer on the recently concluded seventh season of “All Stars,” which featured only previous winners. She released her first album, “Couleé-D,” at the end of Season 9 of “Drag Race,” and several other singles since.

In 2021, Couleé performed as Marcia Brady in a crossover special with the casts of “Drag Race” and “The Brady Bunch” called “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch.”

Couleé’s casting in “Ironheart” was first reported by Deadline.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

How ‘Batgirl’ Axing and James Franco’s Castro Casting Highlight Hollywood’s Persistent Erasure of Latinos (Column)

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t a great week for Latinos in Hollywood, but I’m sure many of you knew that already. Between Warner Bros. axing the release of “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace, HBO Max canceling the coming-of-age comedy TV series “The Gordita Chronicles” and James Franco being cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming feature, Latinos are being mercilessly discarded and overlooked in the entertainment business. Worse yet, not many seem to care. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed the controversial “Batgirl” decision during this week’s company earnings call, saying, “we’re not going to put...
MOVIES
Variety

Zendaya’s ‘Euphoria’ Role Almost Went to a First-Time Actor, and More Secrets From Emmy-Nominated Casting Directors

Click here to read the full article. The acting awards tend to be among the most anticipated recognitions doled out at the Emmys every year, while several below-the-line awards are announced off-the-air. It makes sense, given that the lead, supporting and guest actor categories are where all the A-list names are housed, but it’s one of the quieter races that provides the TV Academy with talent to root for in the first place: the Emmy awards for casting. Among the 20 nominations earned by “The White Lotus” are noms for stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+ Finds Its Leads as Main Cast Fills Out

Click here to read the full article. The “Sexy Beast” prequel series at Paramount+ has found its cast, Variety has learned. The original U.K. drama will star James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown,” “Angels in America) as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott (“The Rig,” “The Gold) as Don Logan, the roles played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley respectively in the original 2000 film. The show follows Gal and Don as best friends and small-time thieves living the good life in ‘90s East London. The series will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’

Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Couleé
Person
Sam Bailey
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Angela Barnes
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
Person
Rupaul
Person
Manny Montana
Person
Ryan Coogler
Variety

‘Event Horizon’ at 25: Paul W.S. Anderson Recalls Paramount Fearing His Horror Film Slandered ‘Star Trek’

Click here to read the full article. When Paramount got its first look at a cut of “Event Horizon” in 1997, some studio executives thought that director Paul W.S. Anderson had made a film so disturbing that it slandered outer space itself. “Someone actually said to me, ‘We’re the studio that makes Star Trek!’” Anderson recalled with a grin on his face. “They weren’t only horrified by my movie; they felt I was besmirching ‘Star Trek’ somehow, because I was also in space and doing all this terrible stuff.” Peppered with images of unspooled astronaut guts and suicidal blood orgies, it’s safe...
MOVIES
Variety

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career. On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30...
MUSIC
Variety

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a car accident on Sunday, Variety has confirmed. He was 41. Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Drag Race#The Marvel Studios Tv
Variety

Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror-comedy “The Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Iggy Azalea Says She’s Making Music Again: ‘I’m Coming Back. Cry About It’

Click here to read the full article. Iggy Azalea’s last release, 2021’s “The End of an Era,” marked the Australian rapper’s final bow — or so we thought. On Monday morning, Azalea seemingly retracted that sentiment. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative and nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.” A year ago I was willing to walk away from...
MUSIC
Variety

Neve Campbell: Unfair ‘Scream 6’ Offer Would Not Have Been the Same ‘If I Were a Man’

Click here to read the full article. Neve Campbell shocked the “Scream” fandom when she announced June 6 that she would not be returning for the upcoming sixth “Scream” movie, making it the first installment in the long-running horror franchise not to star Campbell. The actor said at the time that the offer to star in “Scream 6” did not properly “equate” to the value she brings to the franchise. Now Campbell tells People that she believes her offer for “Scream 6” would not have come in so low if she were a man. “I did not feel that what I...
MOVIES
Variety

Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo Join Action-Comedy ‘Clean-Up Crew’ — Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of “Clean-Up Crew,” an action-comedy from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Jon Keeyes, “Clean-Up Crew” focuses on a crime scene clean-up team that discovers a cash-filled briefcase at a crime sight. The discovery pits them into battle with a crime boss, hitman and corrupt government agents searching for the cash. Meyers and Leo play the heads of the clean-up crew, while Banderas plays the crime boss looking for the briefcase. The film shot in Ireland, and recently wrapped production. Matthew Rogers wrote the script...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Mariah Carey Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John, Remembers Singing ‘Hopelessly Devoted’ Onstage With Her

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey joins the massive outpouring of admiration and love for the late Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday, Aug. 8 at 73 years old. Through a thread of tweets, Carey recalled the moment she “first fell in love with Olivia’s voice” as a little girl listening to Newton-John’s 1974 classic, “I Honestly Love You.” She also highlighted her other favorite tracks: “Magic,” “Suddenly” and finally, “Have You Never Been Mellow” for showcasing “her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.” “And then there was Grease. I was obsessed,” she wrote. I first fell in love with...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Serena Williams Retires: ‘I’m Evolving Away From Tennis’

Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion and one of the most iconic figures in modern sports, is planning her retirement. In her Vogue cover story Tuesday, Williams announced that she is planning to step away from tennis after participating in the U.S. Open in New York later this summer. Though she doesn’t call it a “retirement” from tennis, she is moving on to focus on her family and other business ventures. “I have never liked the word retirement,” she wrote for Vogue. “It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been...
TENNIS
Variety

Jacob Elordi Went to ‘War’ Against Netflix Over Smoking in ‘Kissing Booth’ Films: ‘This Is Bulls—!’

Click here to read the full article. Jacob Elordi is the bad boy of “Euphoria” thanks to his performance as Nate Jacobs, who is a far cry from the more wholesome heartthrob the actor played in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” series. It was the streamer’s romantic-comedy films that first made Elordi an internet sensation, but the actor told GQ magazine that he pushed Netflix to make his character far more edgy. Elordi starred opposite Joey King in “The Kissing Booth,” which was based on Beth Reekles’ 2012 novel. Elordi’s character, Noah, smokes in the novel, but Netflix refused to let...
MOVIES
Variety

TikTok Artist Jax Calls Out Victoria’s Secret for ‘Making Money Off of Girls Like Me’ in Hot 100-Charting Single

Click here to read the full article. TikTok star Jax’s body-positive anthem “Victoria’s Secret” was written prior to the Hulu docuseries “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” which offers a glimpse into the scandalous connection between Jefferey Epstein and disgraced Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner. But the timing turned out to be  perfect — and warranted — as the singer delivered “Body-insecuri-tea” to her social media audience of 11 million followers. “I would like to take credit for the genius timing of the release but honestly we had no idea the Hulu documentary was coming out,” she tells Variety. “In fact, the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Casts Kehlani, Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy as Season 3 Guest Stars

Click here to read the full article. Margaret Cho, Joey Lauren Adams, Joanna Cassidy and Kehlani have been added to the cast of “The L Word: Generation Q” Season 3 as guest stars. Additionally, previous guest stars Rosie O’Donnell and Laurel Holloman return in their recurring roles as Carrie and Tina, respectively, and Jamie Clayton, who plays Tess, has been upped to series regular. A sequel to “The L Word,” which ran on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, “The L Word: Generation Q” continues to follow the intermingled lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig),...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Drag Race,’ ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Top Chef’ Casting Directors on Finding Thought-Provoking Contestants for Reality Shows

Click here to read the full article. Thought-provoking and positive stories go a long way with audiences. That’s what this year’s Emmy nominated casting directors in outstanding casting for a reality program sought when casting their respective shows. To get those positive stories, honesty and authenticity were key. Combined, these series helped to tell rich and diverse stories. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” How does the reigning champion of Reality TV, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” continue to raise the bar with each new season of the show? “The Queens themselves continue to raise the bar,”  the show’s casting director Goloka Bolte says. The search for America’s drag superstar...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Break My Soul’ Becomes Beyoncé’s First Solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 14 Years

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has been no stranger to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but in recent years, that’s been via  featured appearances on songs co-fronted by Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran. But she’s returned to reign over the chart as a solo artist with “Break My Soul,” which ascends to the No. 1 position after having first hit the Hot 100 six weeks ago. It reaches that pinnacle in the same chart week that sees her “Renaissance” album debuting on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. The last time Beyoncé stood...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kaley Cuoco to Lead ‘Based on a True Story’ Comedic Thriller at Peacock

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco has been cast in a leading role in “Based on a True Story,” Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series from Craig Rosenberg. Inspired by an actual event, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat. Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. All other details are being kept under wraps. Most recently, Cuoco has starred in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” earning an Emmy nomination for lead comedy...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy