NJ cops looking for woman seen screaming for help from truck

By Dan Alexander
 2 days ago
passion 40
2d ago

thats someones daughter needing help desperately,caller should have followed &been on phone with cops ,hope the young lady returns home safely

Slayer of racists
2d ago

Why was this not put out on the emergency broadcast system that texts everyone’s phones? Isn’t a situation like this exactly what that is there for? Hope this lady makes it through this. 🙏

Suzy Q
2d ago

wtffff....that truck wouldnt have left my sight,and i would have done everything possible to get tag,im so in fear for her...god i hope the police look at every available camera along that route.

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say

CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cops find woman seen yelling for help white truck on NJ highway

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police found the driver and woman who had been seen Wednesday afternoon yelling for help from the cab of a white Volvo tractor-trailer. The grisly scene on Route 130 was witnessed by a passerby who called police. The report led to an alarming alert seeking the public's help in finding the truck. [UPDATE: It was a medical emergency, not an abduction]
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate

A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
ACCIDENTS
101.5 WPDH

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NJ.com

N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say

A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
