NJ cops looking for woman seen screaming for help from truck

Read on nj1015.com
passion 40
2d ago
thats someones daughter needing help desperately,caller should have followed &been on phone with cops ,hope the young lady returns home safely
Reply(1)
37
Slayer of racists
2d ago
Why was this not put out on the emergency broadcast system that texts everyone’s phones? Isn’t a situation like this exactly what that is there for? Hope this lady makes it through this. 🙏
Reply(3)
36
Suzy Q
2d ago
wtffff....that truck wouldnt have left my sight,and i would have done everything possible to get tag,im so in fear for her...god i hope the police look at every available camera along that route.
Reply
31
Related
Toddler who died after ingesting cocaine was severely burned, NJ cops say
CHERRY HILL — The man charged with the death of a toddler found with fentanyl and cocaine in her system had burn marks on her body when police arrived. Walter Clark, 27, of Cherry Hill was charged in connection with the July 23 death of the 2-year-old after the illegal substances were found in her system, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home near where the child was found, according to MacAulay.
Cops find woman seen yelling for help white truck on NJ highway
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police found the driver and woman who had been seen Wednesday afternoon yelling for help from the cab of a white Volvo tractor-trailer. The grisly scene on Route 130 was witnessed by a passerby who called police. The report led to an alarming alert seeking the public's help in finding the truck. [UPDATE: It was a medical emergency, not an abduction]
2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey tractor cab mystery, involving bloodied woman, found to be misunderstanding
An all-out search to find a big rig truck and its driver, believed to be involved in a possible abduction of a woman in New Jersey, turned out to be a big misunderstanding.
NJ woman screaming from truck cab was panicked, not kidnapped
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – It was not an abduction — just a medical emergency that was misunderstood by a passerby. After a bleeding woman was spotted screaming from the passenger side of a white truck cab on Route 130 on Wednesday afternoon, police released photos and video of the incident.
VIDEO: New Jersey sandwich shop employee jumps into action to save choking customer
An employee at a sandwich shop in New Jersey served up a side of heroism this week.
Pennsauken, NJ, school bus driver hits teen, flees scene
A South Jersey bus driver could be facing serious charges after hitting a teenager on a bike, then fleeing the scene. Pennsauken Police say the hit-and-run happened Wednesday, Aug. 3, around 5:30 p.m. There were no students on the bus when police say the driver hit the cyclist. The teen...
Police in New Jersey searching for tractor-trailer cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help
Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a woman inside was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver
ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
Police Searching for Missing New Jersey Teen in Coney Island
CLIFTON, NJ – A teen reported missing since April from Clifton is suspected to be...
NBC Philadelphia
Couple Presumed Dead After Devastating Fire Guts Sprawling NJ Estate
A couple is presumed to have died in a sprawling New Jersey estate charred to its foundation early Friday -- with rescuers turning efforts toward a recovery mission for the husband and wife. Robert and Gemma Ricciardi, both in their 80s and part of the family-run Ricciardi Brothers paint supply...
Winfield Park, NJ man found guilty in 2021 Rahway throat-slashing
RAHWAY — A verbal confrontation that turned physical outside a city bar nearly a year ago has resulted in a guilty verdict recently being returned by a Union County grand jury. Michael Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park was convicted last week on charges of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated...
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night.
Woodbridge, NJ officers open an empanada food truck
Today's #BlueFriday is taking a slightly different turn. I've combined three things I talk about often on and off the air. Supporting law enforcement, small business, and food!. Our honorees for this Friday are two Woodbridge cops Perry Penna and George Beato. They took the huge step and the risk...
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
fox29.com
Prosecutors: NJ man charged in death of toddler found with cocaine, fentanyl in system
CAMDEN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged in the death of a toddler who investigators say had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when she died. Authorities say on the evening of July 23 emergency crews responded to a home on the 300 block of Evergreen Avenue in Cherry Hill.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
N.J. woman dies after head-on crash with dump truck, police say
A 69-year-old Warren County woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in Hope Township, State Police report. The wreck was reported at 10:50 a.m. after the dump truck, which was northbound on County Route 521, crossed the double yellow line near Dogwood Drive and sideswiped a southbound U.S. Mail vehicle, police said.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 48