Rockport, WA

This Is The Best Remote Vacation Spot In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Everybody needs a vacation, not just from work but sometimes people. Luckily, the wilderness offers the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of both life and tourist spots. You can immerse yourself in nature, enjoy outdoor activities , or just vibe with the simplicity of your surroundings.

Cheapism did some digging and found the best remote vacation spot in every state. This list includes islands, national parks, wildlife refuges, and even cozy towns.

Writers' pick for Washington is Ross Lake Resort , which has been around since 1952! They also explained why they picked this humble hotel:

"Although it's booked up for this year, this summertime resort of floating cabins sits on a 23-mile long alpine lake within the uncrowded North Cascades National Park. Of course, visitors can also forgo the unique resort and hike or kayak along Ross Lake's considerable length, dotted with backcountry campgrounds all the way to the Canadian border."

According to the resort's website, you have the option to stay overnight at the cabin, go camping , or just do a day visit. The possibilities and activities are almost endless.

You can find Ross Lake Resort at 503 Diablo St. in Rockport.

Click HERE to check out the full article.

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

Ross lake is not in Rockport. You cannot drive to Ross lake unless you do it from Canada. The resort is only usable by a select group of people that have life long reservations for the same weekend every year. Nepotism is the only way in. Great place to visit with your own small boat paying portage from Diablo lake to Ross lake

Reply
2
