Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

Read on local12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Related
wosu.org
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
dayton.com
Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
New videos, birth details of Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo released
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo has posted a new video of a hippopotamus calf born Wednesday to Bibi, mother of famed hippo Fiona. The clip, uploaded to Twitter and captioned, “Looks like Fiona’s world-famous ear wiggles run in the family,” shows the newborn shaking water out of its ears next to Bibi in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
Ledger Independent
“Hometown Drag” premiering at Russell Theatre
“Hometown Drag,” a narrative documentary film written and produced by former Maysville resident Erin Waggoner, is premiering at the Russell Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6. Waggoner said she was inspired to make the documentary this year when she returned to Maysville to visit her family and saw how much the culture has changed and grown.
WKRC
Fiona's a big sister! Hippo baby and mom, Bibi, bonding well at Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The birth of a new hippo calf has one of the Cincinnati Zoo's main attractions getting national attention again. “I heard this, like, 'plop,' and 'splat,'” said senior Africa keeper Jenna Wingate. Just like that, Fiona the hippo is a big sister. The international superstar's...
WKRC
Inside the Cardboard Boat Museum ahead of New Richmond's RiverDays races
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Normally when you go to a museum to check out the work of creative geniuses, they're working in mediums like clay, oil paints, marble. But there's a museum in New Richmond that features the work of artists in mediums like corrugated fibers, duct tape and buoyancy. Welcome to the Cardboard Boat Museum.
RELATED PEOPLE
dayton.com
Daryl Hall, Five for Fighting close out Kings Island concert series this month
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall and Grammy-nominated Five for Fighting are heading to Kings Island’s Timberwolf Amphitheatre this month as the final concerts of the venue’s 2022 concert series. On Sunday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m., Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will appear...
Frisch’s Big Boy Announces James Walker as New CEO
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022-- Today, Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announces the hiring of its new Chief Executive Officer, James Walker. Walker, an accomplished restaurant industry veteran, comes to the brand most recently from Nathan’s Famous. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005420/en/ James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. (Photo: Business Wire)
WKRC
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
WKRC
We Are Still Here: Joel Cornette Foundation launches new study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly six years after his death, Joel Cornette continues to have an impact as an athlete. The former St. Xavier High School and Butler University basketball star suffered a heart attack in 2016 and died at the age of 35. Today, the foundation that bears his name is making sure his death was not in vain.
WKRC
What do you think the baby hippo should be named?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's new addition is now more than 24 hours old. It's time to start thinking of a name. While zookeepers don't know the sex of the baby hippo yet, the zoo is taking name suggestions. The zoo said the baby spent most of its first...
Beyond the Curb: Bellevue home offers easy River City Living; couple wanted walkable neighborhood
When the owners of the home featured in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living wanted to downsize, they had only two requirements: a house with a garage and a walkable neighborhood. They found both near the river in Bellevue. One of the benefits of moving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo's hippo mom Bibi and her new baby are 'inseparable'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's hippo mom of two Bibi and her new baby are doing well as the baby gets accustomed to the hippo cove. Zoo keepers said Bibi and the baby did well overnight Friday, saying they were "inseparable and spent the night bonding in the indoor pools."
WKRC
Second $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A winning Mega Millions ticket from Friday night's drawing was sold in Erlanger. While the Mega Ball number did not match, all five white balls did for a prize of $1 million. This is the second million-dollar ticket sold in Kentucky in a week. The previous...
WKRC
Famous Cincinnati high school football rivalry makes it to the big screen
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) – Moeller vs. Princeton: It's known as one of Greater Cincinnati's most storied high school football rivalries. And now, that history is featured in a new movie produced by Cincinnati area natives Branson Wright and Tony Ralston. Their documentary, "King of the Block," premieres locally next...
Comments / 0