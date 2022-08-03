Where to Watch and Stream Thou Shalt Not Hate Free Online

Click here to read the full article. The creators of the music, design and choreography for Apple TV+’s musical series Schmigadoon! drew on classic stage and screen musicals. Co-creator Cinco Paul, production designer Bo Welch, composer Christopher Willis and choreographer Christopher Gatelli each shared their musical influences on a panel for the Apple TV+ series at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees awards-season event. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Paul said he first conceived of Schmigadoon! 25 years ago, but it took the streaming content era to find it a home on Apple. He had the idea of a modern couple...

NFL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO