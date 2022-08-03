ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Whatcom County Health Department releases two-year pandemic analysis

The Whatcom County Health Department has released an analysis of local Covid-19 data for the first two years of the pandemic, from March 2020 through February 2022. The report focuses on four major focus areas: confirmed cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. “This report provides a summary of how the SARS-CoV-2...
‘Salmon People’ dives deep into the past to save the salmon

Children of the Setting SunIndigenous communitiesLummi NationSalmon Peoplesalmon recovery. “A revolutionary 90-minute documentary will highlight the current bleak situation for salmon and show a pathway to recovery,” declared Isabella James of Children of the Setting Sun Productions in a keynote talk at last Sunday’s Sacred Earth Fair in Bellingham.
E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham

Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
