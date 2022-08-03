Read on www.thenorthernlight.com
Related
He’s no longer ‘looking for trouble,’ now Whatcom Humane Society seeks stray pig’s home
What-Comm 911 dispatchers advised sheriff’s deputies at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, that “a 300-pound pig is on the loose, looking like he was going to attack.”
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
KGMI
Whatcom County nursing assistant sanctioned for trying to kill elderly woman
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health is sanctioning a Whatcom County nursing assistant who is accused of trying to kill the person he was caring for. The department is charging Joshua McDonald with unprofessional conduct in connection to the April incident. McDonald is charged with...
thenorthernlight.com
Whatcom County Health Department releases two-year pandemic analysis
The Whatcom County Health Department has released an analysis of local Covid-19 data for the first two years of the pandemic, from March 2020 through February 2022. The report focuses on four major focus areas: confirmed cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations. “This report provides a summary of how the SARS-CoV-2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Looking for an affordable rental in Bellingham? Interactive maps show best areas to save
Our interactive graphics also show the increase in prices for apartments in Bellingham over time.
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State charges Bellingham nursing assistant already suspected in attempted murder of woman
The nursing assistant reportedly stabbed an 87-year-old Whatcom Woman he was caring for in the neck last April.
salish-current.org
‘Salmon People’ dives deep into the past to save the salmon
Children of the Setting SunIndigenous communitiesLummi NationSalmon Peoplesalmon recovery. “A revolutionary 90-minute documentary will highlight the current bleak situation for salmon and show a pathway to recovery,” declared Isabella James of Children of the Setting Sun Productions in a keynote talk at last Sunday’s Sacred Earth Fair in Bellingham.
seattlerefined.com
E-bikes are a blast at Sun-E-Land Bikes in Bellingham
Matt Holmes is the owner and resident bike aficionado at Sun-E-Land Bikes. His big, yellow shop is located inside the container village on Bellingham’s waterfront. Sun-E-Land Bikes specializes in smart, sustainable, and affordable e-bikes, accessible for all riders. By the way, the "e" stands for electric. This family-owned business...
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Washington's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Man arrested for murder used sword, his mom calls WA State’s mental health system ‘a total mess’
After more than three years of trying to get her 26-year-old homeless son off the streets and into a mental health support program, a Skagit County mom is now heartbroken that her son has been arrested for allegedly killing another man with a sword. “It’s like watching them die,” Bonnie...
KGMI
Wildlife officers kill black bear after it attacks jogger on North Lake Whatcom trail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildlife officers killed a black bear in Whatcom County after it attacked a jogger. Captain Jennifer Maurstad with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says the attack happened on a trail north of Lake Whatcom Wednesday morning, August 3rd. “He’s a regular jogger and he...
What should you do if you encounter a black bear while enjoying Whatcom’s outdoors?
“In general bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals,” the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says.
Where to celebrate International Beer Day in Bellingham, poll results of best local brew
Here’s what local brewery you voted as having the best flagship brew, just in time to celebrate international beer day.
A Fairhaven restaurant known for its Eastern European menu closes after 13 years
The eatery opened in 2009, right in the middle of a major economic recession.
How much are your school administrators paid? The 10 highest paid jobs in Bellingham schools
Your local school district staff are getting paid up to $300,000 a year in salaries and benefits. Here’s how much each position pays.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
Comments / 0