DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in southwest Denver Monday as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said around 3:20 p.m. that they were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 9000-block of West Saratoga Place, which is near the Southwest Recreation Center. Police later said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO