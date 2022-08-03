Read on www.9news.com
1 killed in crash of small plane east of Centennial Airport
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The pilot of a single-engine plane died in a crash seconds after after taking off from Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon. South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) were on the scene of the crash in the 14200 block of Grasslands Drive, SMFR said on Twitter.
Man found dead in southwest Denver
DENVER — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found in southwest Denver Monday as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said around 3:20 p.m. that they were conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 9000-block of West Saratoga Place, which is near the Southwest Recreation Center. Police later said they are investigating the man's death as a homicide.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Monday evening. The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. on Beeler Street near the intersection with Colfax Avenue. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
I-25 reopens after fuel spill in Greenwood Village
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 was closed for about seven hours Tuesday morning at Belleview Avenue in the Denver Tech Center. The closure was due to a hazmat spill causing all northbound lanes to be closed. All northbound lanes were able to be cleared around 10 a.m....
Flying J Ranch Park reopens after search crews find deceased person
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews that were searching for a missing person at Flying J Ranch Park near Conifer found a deceased male on Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO). The park had been closed for the search and reopened to the public on Tuesday...
Aurora Fire adding new sedative almost 3 years since Elijah McClain died
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue is adding a new sedative for EMS to use for the first time since Elijah McClain's death. The 23-year-old was stopped by Aurora police in 2019. He had done nothing wrong. Officers put him in a carotid hold and paramedics injected him with the sedative ketamine.
Debris killed SUV driver after backhoe struck bridge over I-25
MEAD, Colorado — A 32-year-old Loveland woman was killed when large pieces of debris fell from a bridge over Interstate 25 and went through her windshield just after the bridge was hit by the arm of a backhoe. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at Exit 245,...
UTV rider dies in crash on southern Utah trail
MARYSVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Colorado man was declared deceased Saturday after a Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) accident on the Paiute ATV trail in southern Utah. At approximately 12:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a UTV accident near Big John Flat in the Tushar Mountains. When Deputies arrived […]
Sheriff expresses anger as US attorneys fight traffic ticket issued to federal officer
DENVER — For at least an hour, the unmarked SUV moving fast with lights and sirens down busy Highway 285 was a mystery to the Colorado State Patrol and the Park County Sheriff’s Office. People traveling on the highway on July 16, 2021 were reporting the driver was...
1 hurt after shooting at Brighton house party
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Brighton after a house party spilled onto the street and became violent. Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers with the Brighton Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 27 which is also known as North Main Street.
Castle Rock community supports victims and families of deadly car crash
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It's a heavy first day back in class for students at Castle View High School. Two seniors, Audrey Todd and Colton Bellamy, were killed in a car crash over the weekend when a drunk driver hit them head-on. "They were good kids, getting ready for...
Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a fiery crash in Jefferson County Saturday evening. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said a motorcycle was traveling at high speed on South Wadsworth Boulevard when it slid under a pickup truck at West Peakview Drive just after 5 p.m.
'Who couldn't see this coming': Man who repeatedly violated probation charged in Denver homicide
DENVER — A man charged with murder for the shooting death of a father of two at a Denver park had repeatedly violated probation conditions in the months before the killing related to a prior conviction in El Paso County. Court records show Alejandro Blanco's "continued violations of the...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on West 6th and Federal Blvd
DENVER — One person is dead after a crash on West 6th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard on Sunday morning. Denver Police Department (DPD) said the call came in at 1:55 a.m. involving three motorists. Two people were transported to the hospital for their injuries. One was pronounced dead...
Denver Police ID suspect in crash that injured officer, civilian
DENVER — Denver Police asked for the public's help on Monday in finding the suspect in an incident last month in which an officer and a civilian police employee were injured. Joshua Johnny Esquibel, 29, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer, stemming from a...
Father of 3 killed in Aurora hit and run, 'He was an incredibly loving man'
AURORA, Colo. — A notebook sat open in front of Aubrey Ferrin-Tutko as she spent her Sunday evening filling the pages with what she'd miss most about her best friend, Jason Lyman. "How do you put 26 years of friendship in a notebook?" she said as she began to...
Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
Postino opens newest Colorado location
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Postino WineCafé is expanding its footprint in the Centennial State. The restaurant opened its newest location at the Highlands Ranch Town Center at 1497 Park Central Drive on Monday. That's near Lucent Boulevard and C-470. "We love Denver, and we’re thrilled to be deepening...
29 people rescued as heavy rain causes street flooding in Denver
DENVER — Crews rescued a total of 29 people from their vehicles as heavy rain flooded streets across the Denver area Sunday evening. Denver Fire Department (DFD) said crews rescued 11 people from their vehicles in the area of Interstate 70 and York Street. Of the 11 rescued, 3 were children, according to DFD.
Man dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened late Friday night, leaving a man dead. The crash was reported on West 56th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 10:08 p.m., according to CSP. A vehicle hit a 40-year-old man from Arvada, CSP...
