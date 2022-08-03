ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kptv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Arizona State
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Halsey, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KCBY

Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee

PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on I-84 in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-84 in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to eastbound I-84 just east of the exit to Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead. The person has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare Division#Ne 122nd Street#Ne Halsey Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Bee

Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'

Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy