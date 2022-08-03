Newborn infant reported missing, at risk from Portland

Read on www.kptv.com
Focus on murdered, missing Indigenous people extends beyond reservations
When Laura John started working as the city of Portland’s first full-time tribal relations director, she heard a common complaint from Indigenous community members: police weren’t taking action on missing and murdered Indigenous persons, one of the most alarming problems facing the urban Native community. “I was getting...
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
‘I couldn’t flight so I fought’: Teen chases out SE Portland home intruder
A Portland family says they're lucky their teen is okay after a close call with someone who broke into their home Wednesday night near SE 12th and Hawthorne. The 15-year-old was relaxing at home as her dad went out to get dinner, but says she never expected minutes later to be in a 'fight or fight' situation in her house.
Body of Mt. Hood climber recovered in dangerous mission
The body of a climber who died on Mount Hood in March was recovered Saturday once rescuers saw there was adequate melt in the area to complete the mission.
KCBY
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-84 in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-84 in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to eastbound I-84 just east of the exit to Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead. The person has not been identified.
Newborn believed to be in danger found after reported missing from Portland
A newborn infant, who was believed to be in danger after he was reported missing from Portland, was found on Thursday, the Oregon Department of Human Services said.
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
PPB: Early morning shooting in East Columbia Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
PPB says they're investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one person dead.
KGW
Police surveillance captures shootout in Portland's Old Town
The shooting happened early Friday morning, involving at least three people. Officers arrested two men but are still looking for the other people involved.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
opb.org
Man accused of killing prominent Portland anti-fascist confessed to police, prosecutors say
A man who had long denied his role in the death of a well-known anti-fascist demonstrator confessed to police that he was driving the vehicle that struck and killed the man in the late hours of Oct. 11, 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
kptv.com
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
Washington teen arrested after stolen vehicle chase, pedestrian struck
A Woodland, Washington teen faces several charges after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Saturday night, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Portland abruptly slams door on 'Friends of Trees'
Friends of Trees began its work in Woodstock -- and grew to plant thousands of trees across Portland. But now what?Reed neighborhood and former Woodstock resident Sherry Hall acquired a love of trees and the natural environment at an early age. Her parents lived near S.E. 119th and Division Street where then there were open spaces, cherry trees, and vacant lots. "I loved climbing trees, picking cherries and sitting in the lots, hunting for 4 leaf clovers." She also went camping frequently with her family. Her parents later moved to a 20-acre farm in Oregon City,...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
kptv.com
Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
ijpr.org
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
