Blood drives held in honor of Scott Martella, Bellone aide killed in crash

Blood drives were held across Suffolk County Wednesday in honor of a Suffolk County government worker killed in a crash.

Suffolk County Communications Director Scott Martella died in a car accident in 2016. His mother, Stacy Martella, says her son was always around to help other people.

"It was Scott's passion since he was little to always give back and do things for others,” she says. “What would Scott do in a time like this? To get everyone to work together…blood is universal, everyone needs blood.”

Many of those who came to donate blood knew Scott Martella and said they were inspired by the way he lived his life.

"He was an amazing guy, a leader. He did so much for the community. He was the guy who brought people together,” says Steve Fiore, of Rosenfeld.

New York Blood Center staff says the drives came at a crucial time since it recently declared a blood emergency.

It also says blood supplies drop dangerously low during the summer. If you’re interested in donating, click here.