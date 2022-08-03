ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

Archeological dig in Rye uncovers pieces of Westchester's lost Black history

By Nadia Galindo
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nT8QC_0h3lOqmt00

An eight-day archeological dig just wrapped up in Rye uncovering a piece of Westchester's lost history.

The dig, commissioned by the Bird Homestead and Meeting House Conservancy, is focused on finding the foundation of a home and saloon on Milton Road owned and operated by William Voris, a Black entrepreneur during the mid-19th century who is believed by some historians to be a freed slave from New Jersey.

"What they left behind is a really great story that tells another chapter of rye that you never really seen," said Sara Mascia, vice president of Historical Perspectives and the archeologist leading the dig.

Mascia said they've uncovered a gold mine of information.

Her team, which includes about a dozen volunteers, have found ceramics, pipes and bottles throughout the dig.

She also believes they've found what they were really after.

"What you are looking at right here is a foundation of a house probably a mid-19th century house and we do think it is the Voris house," she said as she stood over an open pit with large stones and brick at the bottom.

Piecing together Voris's life has been difficult.

Some historians believe he was born a slave in New Jersey and may have also owned an ice cream shop near what is now Playland Park but little else is known because African American history wasn't well documented in pre-civil war America.

"There was more than just the wealthy people in town there was alot of other people here that we can tell just as many stories about and get them in the history books as well," said Mascia.

This history holds deep meaning for Ingraham Taylor who visited the site for the first time on the final day of the dig.

"It's filled my heart I’m just filled with a lot of spirit and like I’m walking on sacred ground," she said. "To know that a man like Mr. Voris lived here in the community. And that I've been here for 60 years and am just learning of his presence."

The NAACP member also knew one of Voris's direct descendants, the late Doris Bailey-Reavis.

Taylor, who is part of the Westchester Region NAACP ACT-SO Coalition which mentors black youth, said uncovering black history in the county is of utmost importance.

"We don't know our history," she said. "The key word is documentation and that is what is being done here and that is what is so exciting."
The conservancy is now raising money to conduct a post-dig laboratory analysis of the artifacts they found.
They also hope to conduct future digs at this site.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Archeological dig reveals clues about Black entrepreneur in Westchester

RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) -- There have been some tantalizing finds at an archeological dig in Westchester County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, historians are finally piecing together the story of one of the county's first Black entrepreneurs, 150 years after he died.Volunteers are on site in suburban Rye, sifting through the past to find pieces of ceramic, glass and metal that help tell the story of the Voris family and fill in the blanks about a 19th century businessman."And it shouldn't be blank. It should be well known and celebrated by all," historian Douglas Carey said.Carey is leading the work...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

"Missing" Dandini masterpiece found in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - It's the next chapter in an art world mystery: A missing masterpiece, found hanging in plain sight inside a New Rochelle church. Now, there's evidence of the painting's importance and value. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, for 60 years, worshippers at the Church of the Holy Family had no idea a painting purchased in Rome by a former pastor was a masterpiece experts thought had been lost. "I can never forget my immediate reaction when I saw this painting. I was shocked," said Iona University art historian Tom Ruggio. Ruggio stopped to pray at the church in 2020, looked up...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Rye, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Rye, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park. La Cantina, accessible...
ARDSLEY, NY
themonroesun.com

Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands

MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
MONROE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#The Westchester#History Books#Historical Perspectives#African American
101.5 WPDH

I Just Heard What’s Coming to the Old Amish Market in Hyde Park

It’s been several years now since they closed the Amish Market in Hyde Park. It was kind of sad when it closed because it was kind of cool. It was a bit different from other grocery stores in the area, but big enough to be able to do your weekly shopping. And they had bulk items in barrels if I remember correctly. Anyway, when they closed I hoped that something similar would take up the empty space.
HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
NAACP
WIBX 950

Neversink – The Town in New York That Literally Sank

With a name like Neversink, one wouldn't think a town would have trouble living up to its name but that certainly isn't the case for this (former) New York town. Neversink Reservoir is located in the Catskills about 75 miles northwest of New York City and it acts as a water supply system but beneath the water lies a secret not many know - an entire town is submerged 200 feet below the surface.
NEVERSINK, NY
westchestermagazine.com

6 Must-Try Bottomless Brunch Spots in Westchester

We’ve compiled the best bottomless brunch spots to enjoy this weekend in Westchester. All you need to worry about is your order!. It’s Sunday, and you know what that means…brunch! Whether you go for the chicken and waffles or bottomless mimosas, there’s a place for every brunch lover. Here are the top places to brunch in Westchester where you can enjoy a Bloody Mary (or two) with your friends.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy