Emotional first day | Fairburn police accompany children of fallen sergeant to school

Read on www.11alive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Hand-held massager that 'resembled a handgun' prompted lockdown at Thomaston-Upson schools, authorities say
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore has posted this notification on Facebook:. At approximately 1150 am on August 9,2022 a third party call from a parent of an Upson Lee high school student was received by Upson 911 reporting that their child had seen another student with a handgun while in the boys restroom of the school. The School resource officer was notified and School staff was advised of the situation. The entire school district was placed on lockdown while deputies responded and investigated. Through investigation it was found that a male student had a hand held massager that resembled a handgun. The student in possession of the massager admitted that he Possessed it in the restroom and pointed it at another student.
Former Morrow police chief passes away, leaves behind 'tremendous legacy'
MORROW, Ga. — Georgia law enforcement icon James "Jimmy" Callaway has passed away, according to the Morrow Police Department. Callaway boasted a long career in Georgia law enforcement. He joined Morrow's police force in 2006 and served as its chief from 2016 through 2020. Callaway was the Director of...
Man in U-Haul shot by police after reports of dispute on busy block of Memorial Drive
ATLANTA — A man was shot by police after reports of a dispute involving a man in a U-Haul on a busy block of Memorial Drive Tuesday. The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the Glenwood Park area. That stretch of Memorial Drive is near Oakland Cemetery and...
Atlanta Police officer shoots armed man during dispute in Reynoldstown, authorities say
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Atlanta Police Department requested them to step in Tuesday after an officer shot a man, leaving him critically hurt in the hospital. Atlanta Police said they were called to the area near Gibson Street and Memorial Drive Tuesday at 12:41...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say
Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
Crash video shows danger of running red lights
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County released a video that shows why you should not run red lights. The Duluth Police Department posted the footage on their Facebook page on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The video shows a car keep...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Young father shot, killed in Clayton County while running into fighting crowd to save his sisters, family says
HAMPTON, Ga. — Police are working around the clock to identify whomever it was who opened fire inside a house party in Clayton County over the weekend– killing a young father, while he was trying to protect his two sisters from assault. Quintavious Jones, 24, was, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capitalbnews.org
Where in the World is Officer Gray?
It was a simple question. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern that the APD has failed to provide the area with officers trained in community policing, other public safety issues — a worrisome crime rate, speeders at North Avenue and Baker Road, two homicides after Christmas — were top of mind.
Atlanta police working to find person of interest in deadly Rosa L. Burney Park shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators released photos Monday of a person of interest who they'd like to speak with in regards to a deadly park shooting that left a child critically hurt. Officers hope the public can assist in identifying person. Six people were shot after an argument about a...
The Citizen Online
Car thief suspect identified as deputies search for Jaylen Hall, 21
Fayette County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a Riverdale man who snatched the car keys of a woman at a store in north Fayette, then struck a store employee with the vehicle as he fled the scene in the stolen car. Arrested warrants have been issued for Jaylen Hall,...
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loaded gun found in box of supplies at Gwinnett elementary school, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County principal sent a letter home to parents last week letting them know about a loaded gun found on campus. Britt Elementary School principal Melissa Madsen said a teacher found the...
Man flips car with 3 kids inside into woods near I-20 after chase, GSP says
ATLANTA — A chase with Georgia State Patrol on Sunday evening ended with a man flipping his car off of I-20 and into the woods, troopers say. Troopers say they tried stopping a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding down Moreland Avenue just before 6:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say...
Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting at Clayton County hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Clayton County hibachi restaurant turned himself in Monday, according to police. On July 20, a man was found shot several times on the floor inside of the American Wings and Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lakeridge Parkway in Riverdale shortly after 3 p.m. The hibachi restaurant is located next to several businesses including a Little Caesar's Pizza and a barbershop.
Man stabbed with box cutter at Atlanta gas station, in critical condition
ATLANTA — A man is fighting for his life, according to police, after being stabbed with a box cutter at an Atlanta gas station. It happened Monday night in a parking lot on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Atlanta Police said the suspect was drunk, and was beaten and knocked...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
2 Persons Died In A Wrong-Way Crash In Sandy Springs (Sandy Springs, GA)
Roswell Police responded to a wrong-way crash along Georgia 400 in Sandy Springs that claimed two lives. The crash happened along the southbound lanes near Riverside Road and mile marker 14 before 6 a.m. The highway remained closed for [..]
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0