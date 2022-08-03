Read on www.thenorthernlight.com
Related
Skagit Breaking
26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530
Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested for Blaine woman’s 2021 overdose
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested a Blaine man August 3 who, after a long investigation, was found responsible for a Blaine woman’s death in May 2021. The woman reportedly overdosed, and fentanyl was found in her system. Tanner Allen Larson, 31, was booked into Whatcom County...
kpug1170.com
Blaine man arrested after confronting work crew with gun
BLAINE, Wash.- A Blaine man’s impatience with a work crew led to his arrest late last month. Court documents state that PSE crews were in the area of Loomis Trail Rd on July 27th to restore power for over 100 residents. Crews were approached by 68 year old Brad...
q13fox.com
Deputies arrest man for threating PSE crew in Blaine
The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for threatening a Puget Sound Energy crew with a semi-automatic firearm for cutting down trees. Authorities say the crew was cutting trees that were hanging over powerlines, leaving 100 customers without power.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store
Bellingham police booked the man on suspicion of voyeurism.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine woman among 12 arrested in connection of alleged drug trafficking ring
A Blaine woman was among 12 arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking organization that was running large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs into Whatcom County. On July 25-26, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested 12 people and seized approximately 34 firearms,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
State charges Bellingham nursing assistant already suspected in attempted murder of woman
The nursing assistant reportedly stabbed an 87-year-old Whatcom Woman he was caring for in the neck last April.
kpug1170.com
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
KGMI
Wildlife officers kill black bear after it attacks jogger on North Lake Whatcom trail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildlife officers killed a black bear in Whatcom County after it attacked a jogger. Captain Jennifer Maurstad with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says the attack happened on a trail north of Lake Whatcom Wednesday morning, August 3rd. “He’s a regular jogger and he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
Chronicle
WDFW Searching for Cubs of Black Bear Euthanized Following Encounter With Jjogger
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is attempting to trap two black bear cubs north of Lake Whatcom after their mother was lethally removed following an encounter earlier this week that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a jogger. The age of the cubs is not known at this...
whatcom-news.com
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week
ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
kpug1170.com
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
He’s no longer ‘looking for trouble,’ now Whatcom Humane Society seeks stray pig’s home
What-Comm 911 dispatchers advised sheriff’s deputies at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, that “a 300-pound pig is on the loose, looking like he was going to attack.”
cascadiadaily.com
UPDATE: Boy dies in Whatcom Falls Park
A boy died in Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon after he was declared missing by family members who were in the park for a function, Bellingham Deputy Police Chief Don Almer said. Bellingham Fire and Police responded to reports of a missing swimmer in Whatcom Falls Park around 2:35 p.m....
Comments / 0