Blaine, WA

Skagit Breaking

26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530

Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
ARLINGTON, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine man arrested for Blaine woman’s 2021 overdose

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies arrested a Blaine man August 3 who, after a long investigation, was found responsible for a Blaine woman’s death in May 2021. The woman reportedly overdosed, and fentanyl was found in her system. Tanner Allen Larson, 31, was booked into Whatcom County...
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

Blaine man arrested after confronting work crew with gun

BLAINE, Wash.- A Blaine man’s impatience with a work crew led to his arrest late last month. Court documents state that PSE crews were in the area of Loomis Trail Rd on July 27th to restore power for over 100 residents. Crews were approached by 68 year old Brad...
BLAINE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies arrest man for threating PSE crew in Blaine

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested for threatening a Puget Sound Energy crew with a semi-automatic firearm for cutting down trees. Authorities say the crew was cutting trees that were hanging over powerlines, leaving 100 customers without power.
BLAINE, WA
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine woman among 12 arrested in connection of alleged drug trafficking ring

A Blaine woman was among 12 arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking organization that was running large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs into Whatcom County. On July 25-26, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested 12 people and seized approximately 34 firearms,...
BLAINE, WA
#H Street#Police#Firearms
Public Safety
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Whatcom jogger attacked by bear, hospitalized

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Details remain sparse but officials with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) have confirmed a man out jogging on a “trail in a forested area of central Whatcom County” was attacked by a black bear. A WDFW press release said they...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week

ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

UPDATE: Boy dies in Whatcom Falls Park

A boy died in Whatcom Falls Park Friday afternoon after he was declared missing by family members who were in the park for a function, Bellingham Deputy Police Chief Don Almer said. Bellingham Fire and Police responded to reports of a missing swimmer in Whatcom Falls Park around 2:35 p.m....
BELLINGHAM, WA

