Hazard, KY

wymt.com

Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Associate Administrator of The Small Business Administration (SBA), Francisco Sanchez, got a first hand look at the devastation left behind from flooding in Perry and Knott counties.. "[There] is actually a lot of resilience, and a lot of pride in this community," he said. "I...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Owsley County eligible for FEMA assistance

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA announced today that people in Owsley County can apply for individual assistance following last week's severe flooding. Both individuals and households can apply for FEMA's Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs, and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

'It's going to be a marathon:' Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

FEMA opens mobile application site in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - FEMA has set up a mobile application site for Individual Assistance at the Floyd County Community Center. The center is located at: 7199 KY-80, Langley, Ky 41645. They are helping accepting and processing applications for those affected by flooding. Judge Executive Robbie Williams says he...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Volunteers help rebuild communities impacted by flooding

WAYLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - After flooding destroyed communities across eastern Kentucky, those who have lost their homes and businesses now have to rebuild what was lost. Kevin Webb works with people who have intellectual disabilities and a handful of them in the Wayland community used to live all together in a house that felt more like home.
WAYLAND, KY
wymt.com

Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up. "As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don't want to go through that's turned completely upside down," Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

School pushed back due to flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is being pushed back a week in Pike County due to the devastating flooding. That follows a unanimous decision Thursday by the county Board of Education. The first day of school was supposed to be Aug. 11 but now will be Aug. 18. Professional...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
wymt.com

Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims

HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We're told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Alice Lloyd College offering early move-in for students affected by EKY flooding

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with another Eastern Kentucky college are offering early move-in for students affected by the recent flooding. Starting Monday, August 8th, students at Alice Lloyd College can move into on-campus housing. Those interested can contact Student Services at 606-368-6120 or marylougayheart@alc.edu to request early move-in...
PIPPA PASSES, KY
wymt.com

2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival canceled

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Organizers with the 2022 Breathitt County Honey Festival said all events have been canceled, except the scheduled football games. Organizers said vendors that filled out applications and paid a fee for the festival will be contacted and reimbursed. "This was a very hard decision for the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Central Ky. emergency service sends ambulance full of donations to Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A central Kentucky emergency service crammed an ambulance full of donations for Perry County flood survivors. Jessamine County EMS held a donation drive Tuesday at the Nicholasville Walmart where community members donated essential items like bottled water, paper towels, diapers and more. Workers dropped off those supplies at East Perry Elementary School Wednesday morning.
PERRY COUNTY, KY

