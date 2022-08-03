ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody

SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
SULTAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, WA
City
Blaine, WA
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
City
Bellingham, WA
Skagit Breaking

26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530

Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
ARLINGTON, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Fife
whatcom-news.com

Court records detail about what led up to arson fire in Lynden

LYNDEN, Wash. — An affidavit of probable cause for the arrest of business owner Kerry Bolton, age 46, for arson details what is reportedly visible on a video recording from an adjacent business leading up to the fire that destroyed the building where Bolton operated his business. The probable...
LYNDEN, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail

A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Bellingham toddler death: Kamee Dixon sentenced to 34 years for homicide by abuse

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A Whatcom County judge on Tuesday sentenced Kamee Dixon to 34 years in prison for the death of her boyfriend’s three-year-old daughter Hazel Homan. On June 30, Dixon was found guilty of homicide by abuse, but the court declared a mistrial for the second-degree murder charge after the jury deadlocked on that count.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Drugs#Wcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
kpug1170.com

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy