Police: Two men shot by e-scooter driver

The NYPD is currently searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place in Brownsville on Wednesday.

According to police, two men were standing outside 511 Thatford Ave. when a person pulled up on an electric scooter and began firing.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in his head and a 29-year-old man was shot in his arm. The 29-year-old is in stable condition, but the 28-year-old victim is currently in Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

When asked about the incident, Brownsville locals were relatively unphased.

“It happens all the time,” said Nancy Jeudy, a Brownsville resident. “In this neighborhood… it happens all the time.”

Police say they have no suspects in custody at this time.