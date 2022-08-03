ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
supertalk929.com

Jonesborough man caught bringing drugs into jail via inmate mail

A Jonesborough man now has additional charges after police caught him attempting to bring drugs into the Washington County Detention Center through the use of inmate mail. According to a report, inmate mail delivery operations recently changed to facilitate better security, where jail staff will open and copy an inmate’s mail in front of them, and the originals are locked away to be shredded.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
cbs19news

Inmate sentenced on charges for drug trafficking, assaulting corrections officer

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An inmate in a facility in Virginia will spend more time in prison for trafficking drugs and assaulting an officer. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 38-year-old Michael Selvidge assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer at the Western Virginia Regional Jail while awaiting sentencing on drug charges.
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Jonesborough, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
LEE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Marijuana#Narcotics#Detention Center#Ford
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Realtor couple get 15 months for wire fraud

ABINGDON — A husband and wife Realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Go Blue Ridge

Avery County Woman Missing

The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On July 22, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Heaven Deloach, Johnson City, charging her with one count of felony child abuse. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Department of Children’s Services and the Johnson City Police Department involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. Deloach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Sets Fire To Own Home, With Fiance’ Inside

Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man found wandering outside his smoldering apartment, charging him with starting the fires himself. 56 year old Keith T. Duncan allegedly was seen setting multiple small fires inside his apartment with his fiance’ inside. Police detained Duncan while questioning neighbors who called police with reports of an intoxicated male setting fires. Duncan is being housed in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention on a 50 thousand dollar bond facing charges of Aggravated Arson. The Johnson City Fire Department extinguished the fires after finding burned pillows, bed linens and bath towels.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy