supertalk929.com
Jonesborough man caught bringing drugs into jail via inmate mail
A Jonesborough man now has additional charges after police caught him attempting to bring drugs into the Washington County Detention Center through the use of inmate mail. According to a report, inmate mail delivery operations recently changed to facilitate better security, where jail staff will open and copy an inmate’s mail in front of them, and the originals are locked away to be shredded.
MCPD: Mountain City man arrested charged with assault on an officer, multiple other offenses
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Mountain City has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer among other charges, according to police. According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, Matthew Osborne was placed under arrest after officers responded to a call from EMS of a suspicious person in the […]
cbs19news
Inmate sentenced on charges for drug trafficking, assaulting corrections officer
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An inmate in a facility in Virginia will spend more time in prison for trafficking drugs and assaulting an officer. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 38-year-old Michael Selvidge assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer at the Western Virginia Regional Jail while awaiting sentencing on drug charges.
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
Johnson City man arrested for Jan. 6 Capitol riots enters plea deal
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol riots agreed to a plea deal on Thursday. James Wayne Brooks, originally of Knoxville, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly […]
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Realtor couple get 15 months for wire fraud
ABINGDON — A husband and wife Realtor team from Wise were sentenced in Abingdon Federal Court Thursday on federal wire fraud charges. Jessee Allen DeLoach, 40, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of wire fraud. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Natasha Ashley Miller DeLoach, 38, also pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2022 and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. In addition to their prison time, the DeLoaches agreed to pay $146,273 in restitution.
Kentucky State Police arrest two in Harlan County murder
One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.
Wise County Sheriff’s Office hires new SRO through federal grant
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal grant to assign a new school resource officer. According to a Facebook post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the grant allowed a deputy to be assigned to the Regional Learning Academy in Wise, Va. The grant came through the Virginia […]
Heroin, meth seized during Caldwell County traffic stop, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators found 10 grams of heroin and a gram of methamphetamine inside a woman’s car during a traffic stop in Lenoir Wednesday morning, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 35-year-old Amber Harris of Morganton was pulled over on Cajah Mountain Road in Lenoir around 11 a.m. […]
Go Blue Ridge
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On July 22, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Heaven Deloach, Johnson City, charging her with one count of felony child abuse. This arrest stems from a joint investigation with the Department of Children’s Services and the Johnson City Police Department involving allegations of child abuse and neglect. Deloach...
Southwest VA real estate duo sentenced for wire fraud
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A husband and wife real estate team from Wise were sentenced on federal wire fraud charges Thursday. According to the release from the United States Attorney’s office, Jesse Allen DeLoach, 40, and Natasha Ashley DeLoach both pled guilty in Feb. 2022 to wire fraud and were sentenced on Thursday to 15 […]
WCSO searching for suspect in vape store burglary
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to the burglary of an Abingdon vape shop in July. On Tuesday, investigators with the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released videos of the incident and asked anyone who knows the person in the footage to come forward. You […]
Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Eddie Tester will serve a second term as sheriff of Johnson County. Tester defeated former Sheriff Mike Reece in the August general election. Four years ago, Tester ousted three-term incumbent Reece by winning 77% of the vote.
THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Sets Fire To Own Home, With Fiance’ Inside
Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man found wandering outside his smoldering apartment, charging him with starting the fires himself. 56 year old Keith T. Duncan allegedly was seen setting multiple small fires inside his apartment with his fiance’ inside. Police detained Duncan while questioning neighbors who called police with reports of an intoxicated male setting fires. Duncan is being housed in the Washington County, Tennessee Detention on a 50 thousand dollar bond facing charges of Aggravated Arson. The Johnson City Fire Department extinguished the fires after finding burned pillows, bed linens and bath towels.
