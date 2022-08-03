Read on www.9news.com
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Why Isn’t ‘The View’ on Today? When ‘The View’ Will Return From Summer Hiatus
The View is taking a well-earned summer vacation that kicks off this week. After a season full of colorful debates and viral moments, the daytime talk show is pausing for some rest and relaxation for a few weeks this month before picking back up for a fresh season of Hot Topics this fall.
'Days of Our Lives' Crew Members 'Shocked' to Learn Soap Is Moving to Peacock, Source Says
Days of Our Lives moving from NBC exclusively to Peacock after nearly 60 years on the air came as a shock to a lot of people, including the show's crew members. A source tells ET that some members of the Days of Our Lives production team learned the soap opera was moving to Peacock through media reports and were not told beforehand.
The best Chicago TV show ever according to our readers
According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …"ER."The hospital procedural easily defeated "Good Times" to take the crown. Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time. It shot on location in Chicago, although much of the show was produced in L.A., and used several local actors, including William H. Macy and a young Nick Offerman.Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point: "'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that...
How old is Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire?
Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is the resident veteran of Chicago Fire. He’s been on the job for longer than anyone but Mouch (Christian Stolte), and he always seems to have a useful bit of advice for the younger 51 members. Being that Herrmann is the senior member of the...
Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)
Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
Pat Carroll Dies: Veteran Actress Of Stage, TV, Film And Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was 95
Comedian and actress Pat Carroll, a television pioneer and an Emmy, Drama Desk and Grammy winner, died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 30, while recovering from pnuemonia. A frequent film actress and television guest star and series regular starting in the late 1940s, her work was...
Following Theme Park Discrimination Claims, Viral Disney World TikTok Captures Woody And Jesse In Heartwarming Moment
Woody and Jesse do it right in adorable Walt Disney World video.
Netflix Cancels Major Show, Catches Backlash Immediately on Twitter From Furious Fans
Streaming service Netflix is currently receiving some major backlash on Twitter from furious fans of the teenage vampire series “First Kill,” which was canceled after one season. Premiered in June 2022 on Netflix, “First Kill” follows the star of teens Juliette and Calliope. However, the key problem with...
As Stranger Things Begins Work On Season 5, Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just One Season
Stranger Things has more episodes to come as the writers begin work on Season 5, but that's not the case for the latest cancellation after one season.
Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her
The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary. Her costar and friend of 15...
New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7)
Check out all the shows new to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7 including the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. New to Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) This weekend isn’t just heavy; the entire first week of August saw a big drop of good shows new to Netflix. So, we’d also like to […] The post New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series Thursday. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast, the streaming service said. Erik Larson’s novelistic-style account of the fair — formally called the World’s Columbian Exposition — was published in 2003. The fair’s nickname was White City, stemming from the color of many of its building exteriors. Various Hollywood players circled the book, and Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010, with the aim of starring in a big-screen version as Holmes. Martin Scorsese reportedly was set to direct.
GH’s Tabyana Ali Shares an Important Message With Her Fans
Social media is a great place for soap fans to interact with their favorite stars. However, sometimes the anonymity of a keyboard can cause some of these “fans” to post hurtful and nasty things. So GENERAL HOSPITAL newcomer Tabyana Ali (Trina) took to Twitter to urge her supporters to be nice to the haters.
'The View' Fans Are Screaming and Shouting Over the Big Hosting Shakeup News
Daytime TV fans, The View is about to change in a major way. The long-running ABC talk show is famous for its revolving door of co-hosts, which recently included Meghan McCain's exit in July 2021. But now, two new stars are joining the table full-time. And here's the best part: viewers are already familiar with them.
