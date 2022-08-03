ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Chicago

The best Chicago TV show ever according to our readers

According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …"ER."The hospital procedural easily defeated "Good Times" to take the crown. Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time. It shot on location in Chicago, although much of the show was produced in L.A., and used several local actors, including William H. Macy and a young Nick Offerman.Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point: "'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that...
FanSided

How old is Christopher Herrmann on Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is the resident veteran of Chicago Fire. He’s been on the job for longer than anyone but Mouch (Christian Stolte), and he always seems to have a useful bit of advice for the younger 51 members. Being that Herrmann is the senior member of the...
FanSided

Will Gibbs return in NCIS Season 20? (Is Mark Harmon coming back?)

Mark Harmon decided to only come back in a limited capacity in NCIS Season 19. Will we see Gibbs return to the team in NCIS Season 20?. After 18 seasons, Mark Harmon decided that it was time to step back as Gibbs in NCIS. This could have been the end of the series, but the writers found a way to keep it going. While Gibbs is certainly important and beloved, there are some other excellent characters in the ensemble cast. It also helped that Gary Cole’s Alden Parker was very different to Gibbs to help bring a slight change of pace to the series.
ClutchPoints

New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7)

Check out all the shows new to Netflix this weekend of August 5-7 including the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. New to Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) This weekend isn’t just heavy; the entire first week of August saw a big drop of good shows new to Netflix. So, we’d also like to […] The post New To Netflix this Weekend (August 5-7) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Popculture

Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth

Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
The Associated Press

Keanu Reeves takes rare TV role in historical thriller

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves will star in a TV adaptation of “The Devil in the White City,” the bestselling nonfiction thriller about ambition, a killer and the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, an architect “trying to make his mark on history” with his designs for the fair, Hulu said in announcing the limited series Thursday. The other central role, that of convicted murderer Dr. H.H. Holmes, has yet to be cast, the streaming service said. Erik Larson’s novelistic-style account of the fair — formally called the World’s Columbian Exposition — was published in 2003. The fair’s nickname was White City, stemming from the color of many of its building exteriors. Various Hollywood players circled the book, and Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010, with the aim of starring in a big-screen version as Holmes. Martin Scorsese reportedly was set to direct.
AOL Corp

'The View' Fans Are Screaming and Shouting Over the Big Hosting Shakeup News

Daytime TV fans, The View is about to change in a major way. The long-running ABC talk show is famous for its revolving door of co-hosts, which recently included Meghan McCain's exit in July 2021. But now, two new stars are joining the table full-time. And here's the best part: viewers are already familiar with them.
