Dearborn, MI

Election 2022: Byrnes, Farhat, Whitsett win Democratic State House bids

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
 2 days ago
thelivingstonpost.com

Mike Bishop rumored a front-runner as Tudor Dixon’s running mate

According to a story in today’s Free Press, former 8th District U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, R-Rochester, is a leading contender to run as Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s lieutenant governor to help “fill a significant gap” in her experience as she’s never run for political office before.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
DEARBORN, MI
Arab American News

Rashida Tlaib wins big in primary for district covering new communities

DETROIT — Residents in Dearborn, Southfield, Livonia, Detroit and more are now closer to being represented by a storied member of the so-called “Squad” in the U.S House. With results of the Tuesday’s primary election trickling in slowly throughout the night, District 12 candidate Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent in the race, cemented an early and wide lead over her opponents, prompting a celebration at a campaign watch party on Detroit’s northwest side.
DEARBORN, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

Former County Commissioner Defeats Incumbent In GOP Primary

There were some surprises following Tuesday’s Republican Primary election for the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. All Democratic candidates ran unopposed in the Primary Election. Some Republican incumbents ran in different districts as a result of redistricting. Two incumbents, longtime Commissioner Carol Griffith and Commissioner Mitchell Zajac did not...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Five things we learned in the Livingston County primary election

Well, it was quite a night in Livingston County politics. We had blowouts we weren’t expecting (Jay Gross over Brenda Plank) and nail-biters we weren’t expecting (Frank Sample over Meghan Reckling by 29 votes). And here are Five Things We Learned in the 2022 Livingston County primary election:
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races

When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Southgate City Council learns the basics about city marijuana businesses

SOUTHGATE – The City Council learned about ways to allocate recreational marijuana businesses at the city level during its Aug. 3 study session, with attorney Allision Arnold providing a primer for pot. Arnold, a partner with Pollicella, PLLC, spoke on behalf of the Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan at the...
SOUTHGATE, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: Ypsilanti Mayor and City Council Races

Ypsilanti will soon have a new Mayor. 1st Ward city councilwoman, Nicole Brown has unseated incumbent, Lois Allen-Richardson in decisive fashion. Former 3rd ward city councilman, Anthony Morgan was also on the ballot and finished a distant third. Brown will face Libertarian Mark Alan King and non-party-affiliated candidate Amber Fellows in November.
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Primary Election Results 2022: 14-A District Court Race

The list of candidates to become the next 14-A district Judge has been narrowed from four to two. Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr were the top two vote-getters in the non-partisan primary Tuesday, meaning they will run-off against one another in the general election. Armstrong took the most votes followed by Barr.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary

ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia local roads tax passes with strong support on Election Day

Livonia voters overwhelmingly supported a local roads tax that will fund projects on the city's neighborhood and major roads for the next 10 years. According to unofficial results from Tuesday's primary election, 20,072 people voted in favor of the millage and 5,094 people voted against it. All election results are unofficial until certified by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.
LIVONIA, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
DETROIT, MI

