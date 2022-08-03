ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Sumas Elementary campus completed in time for first day of school

SUMAS, Wash. — Officials with Lynden-based Faber Construction announced today, the Sumas Elementary School project has been completed and it is ready to greet students on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The project began September 30, 2020, and required 75,000 man-hours of work and approximately 1,800...
SUMAS, WA
opb.org

Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies

Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
BROOKINGS, OR
whatcom-news.com

Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week

ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Bellingham's past from the voices of the present

On my first visit to Bellingham, I went to the Whatcom Museum in Old City Hall because I wanted to understand what life was like in the past in this beautiful city. I am a professor at a small public university in the port of Valparaíso, Chile, and one of my specialties is analyzing images, or rather, thinking about the present from images of the past.
BELLINGHAM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger

A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

