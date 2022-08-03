Read on www.thenorthernlight.com
Seven things to know when visiting Whatcom Falls Park
Swimming is a popular summertime activity at the Bellingham Park.
He’s no longer ‘looking for trouble,’ now Whatcom Humane Society seeks stray pig’s home
What-Comm 911 dispatchers advised sheriff’s deputies at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, that “a 300-pound pig is on the loose, looking like he was going to attack.”
New Sumas Elementary campus completed in time for first day of school
SUMAS, Wash. — Officials with Lynden-based Faber Construction announced today, the Sumas Elementary School project has been completed and it is ready to greet students on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The project began September 30, 2020, and required 75,000 man-hours of work and approximately 1,800...
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Chronicle
WDFW Searching for Cubs of Black Bear Euthanized Following Encounter With Jjogger
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is attempting to trap two black bear cubs north of Lake Whatcom after their mother was lethally removed following an encounter earlier this week that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a jogger. The age of the cubs is not known at this...
Volunteers desperately needed at Tri-Cities nonprofits. Here’s how to help
Groups have not rebounded from the steep decline in volunteers during the COVID pandemic.
Looking for an affordable rental in Bellingham? Interactive maps show best areas to save
Our interactive graphics also show the increase in prices for apartments in Bellingham over time.
Stanwood Chamber of Commerce closing, other chambers face pandemic challenges
The pandemic has done a number on small businesses — and now we are seeing the end of a chamber of commerce that serves them. The Stanwood Chamber of Commerce is closing its doors at the end of the month, citing financial difficulties as the reason. “This difficult decision...
This Is Washington's Best College Town
Far & Wide found the best college town in every state.
Five things to know before you go to the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden next week
The fair starts on Aug. 11. Here’s how to get tickets and what you need to know before going.
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
What should you do if you encounter a black bear while enjoying Whatcom’s outdoors?
“In general bears avoid people, but they’re naturally curious animals,” the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife says.
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week
ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
Expect to see unusual aircraft in the north Whatcom sky during the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend
The 2022 Abbotsford Airshow is scheduled to be held Friday, August 5th, through Sunday, August 7th. The annual event typically results in a variety of military, historical and sport aircraft flying over the north Whatcom County area as they fly in and out of the Abbotsford International Airport. It’s not...
Bellingham's past from the voices of the present
On my first visit to Bellingham, I went to the Whatcom Museum in Old City Hall because I wanted to understand what life was like in the past in this beautiful city. I am a professor at a small public university in the port of Valparaíso, Chile, and one of my specialties is analyzing images, or rather, thinking about the present from images of the past.
Bear attack north of Lake Whatcom injures jogger
A black bear attack left a jogger with hand and foot injuries on the morning of Aug. 3 in a forested area north of Lake Whatcom, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The individual, who officials say was an adult male, was released from a local hospital...
