When my mother first began showing signs of Parkinson's ten years ago, her symptoms were slight and didn't severely impact her daily life. Over the past few years, however, her mobility has become increasingly challenged, and she's lost significant strength and dexterity in her hands and fingers. Paired with advanced arthritis and a general discomfort with technology, she's struggled learning to use a smartphone and tablet, not to mention the significant challenge of trying to press small buttons on many devices. When her hands are shaking, and they often are, as shaking and tremors are exceedingly common among people with Parkinson's, pressing any type of button proves impossible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO