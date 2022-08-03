Read on www.axios.com
Related
A business coach says he paid $35,000 to appear on a podcast, and it turned into $150,000 in revenue. It's part of a growing trend of guests paying for air time — and it's raising legal eyebrows
Podcast shows around wellness, cryptocurrency, and business are the main ones seeing the practice of guests paying to appear on podcasts.
Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused
The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
Kevin Spacey must pay "House of Cards" makers $31 million
A judge ruled Thursday that actor Kevin Spacey must pay about $31 million to the makers of "House of Cards" because of the losses suffered due to Spacey's firing from the show in 2017, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Spacey was fired from "House of Cards" after facing...
After "Batgirl": Warner/Discovery outlines strategy shift
Great movies belong in theaters first, was Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s main message to investors yesterday. Why it matters: On a call for its first quarterly earnings as a combined company, executives from the media conglomerate had to explain their bombshell decision to pull “Batgirl” before release.
RELATED PEOPLE
🌡️ The great thermostat debate
Amid another heat wave, we recently asked you to weigh in on your standard summer thermostat settings. Thanks for participating in our very unscientific email survey!. Why it matters: Smart indoor climate control can save energy, money and is good for the planet. Plus, who doesn't love a good debate?
TechCrunch
Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature on October 1
Livestream video shopping became publicly available on Facebook two years ago, following a series of smaller trials and beta tests. The feature was designed to give creators and brands an interactive way to sell items, connect with viewers and potentially gain new customers. However, Facebook says it’s now shifting away from live video shopping to focus on Reels.
Mourning On Facebook
Death and dying are sensitive subjects to discuss, especially with strangers. While more and more people are using social media to talk about their loss, is it appropriate to mourn on Facebook?
reviewed.com
This smart speaker is an entertainment system and personal assistant in one
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) When my mother first began showing signs of Parkinson’s ten years ago, her symptoms were slight and didn’t severely impact her daily life. Over the past few years, however, her mobility has become increasingly challenged, and she’s lost significant strength and dexterity in her hands and fingers. Paired with advanced arthritis and a general discomfort with technology, she’s struggled learning to use a smartphone and tablet, not to mention the significant challenge of trying to press small buttons on many devices. When her hands are shaking, and they often are, as shaking and tremors are exceedingly common among people with Parkinson’s, pressing any type of button proves impossible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
Netflix Won’t Play? Here’s How to Fix It
Due to the extensive library of shows and media, Netflix has nearly 221 million paid subscribers worldwide. However, you might not have the best experience all the time. Recently, users have come out on Twitter and shared their dissatisfaction with Netflix’s video playing issue. Meanwhile, you might have encountered...
The best Chicago TV show ever according to our readers
According to our great readers, the best Chicago TV show of all time is …"ER."The hospital procedural easily defeated "Good Times" to take the crown. Details: "ER" ran for 15 seasons and was among the most popular shows of its time. It shot on location in Chicago, although much of the show was produced in L.A., and used several local actors, including William H. Macy and a young Nick Offerman.Reader Nancy W. makes a strong point: "'ER' was kind of ahead of their time in regard to being aware of diversity, especially in the early days. As part of that...
Axios
Washington, DC
90K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0