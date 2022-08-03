Read on www.yourerie.com
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
abc27.com
Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
A much-loved comfort food in PA, whoopie pies are celebrating a sweet century
At least five states, including Pennsylvania, claim to be the birthplace of the whoopie pie.
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
lebtown.com
Have a look at the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers
Daniel “Dan” Siegel, the chairperson of the Lebanon Area Fair, reflected on this year’s fair and its turnout with LebTown. “In 2021, we sort of had a record-breaking year,” Siegel said. “So, … unless everything aligned perfectly, we weren’t expecting to be quite at that target.”
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This Season
Lancaster, PA is one of a kind. The county is home to everything from endless farmland beauty to bustling city life, and outdoor adventures for the sporty ones. There's a little bit of everything. Today, I'm highlighting three of my favorite parts of the county, all with their unique charm and character.
Appalachian Trail killer who targeted couple in Perry County dies in prison
Paul David Crews died in a Pennsylvania prison last month at age 70 of natural causes without ever revealing why he killed a young couple on the Appalachian Trail nearly 32 years ago in a notorious crime that rippled fear across the country. The former drifter died July 6 at...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
wdac.com
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
uncoveringpa.com
Visiting the Animals at T&D’s Cats of the World in Snyder County
Pennsylvania is home to many great zoos, but there are only a handful of wildlife sanctuaries in the state. Because of this, I was excited to recently have the chance to check out T&D’s Cats of the World. T&D’s Cats of the World is located in Penns Creek, a...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
abc27.com
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
'All lost' - Firefighter describes Nescopeck blaze that took family members
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Newswatch 16 stopped by the Nescopeck volunteer fire station, where family members gathered after the tragic fire early Friday. Crews were called to a single-family home along the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers said ten people died in the...
