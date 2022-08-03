ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Lancaster senior complex close to completion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
LANCASTER, PA
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
LEMOYNE, PA
Road repaving project in Lititz to cause delays

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that pavement repairs are starting next week on Route 772, also known as Main Street between Water Street and Locust Sreet in Lititz, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, work will be performed during the day on Monday, Aug. 8 and if needed, Tuesday,...
LITITZ, PA
Flames engulf home in Muhlenberg's Cherokee Ranch

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits. Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
Resurfacing project to continue on Route 61

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, PennDOT advised drivers, of a resurfacing project that will continue on Route 61 in Shamokin and Coal Township in Northumberland County. During the week of August 7, HRI, Inc. will continue to upgrade ADA ramps along Route 61 (East Sunbury Street) between Sixth Street and Mt. Carmel Street, […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
Have a look at the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers

Daniel “Dan” Siegel, the chairperson of the Lebanon Area Fair, reflected on this year’s fair and its turnout with LebTown. “In 2021, we sort of had a record-breaking year,” Siegel said. “So, … unless everything aligned perfectly, we weren’t expecting to be quite at that target.”
LEBANON, PA
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident

YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Motorcyclists wanted after Cumberland County chase

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police are looking for two motorcyclists after a chase on Wednesday evening. Police say around 8:10 p.m. officers attempted to stop twoo motorcycles for reckless driving in the area of Conodoguinet Parkway and Bent Creek Boulevard. Officers say both motorcycles...
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA

