Heber City Council supports adding land for new high school

Dakota Pacific project moving off the back burner
Dakota Pacific has been working on a followup to its proposal for its proposed high-density housing development in Kimball Junction. Summit County Development Director Pat Putt told KPCW Friday that the county’s planning, transportation, engineering, and public works departments will now analyze the study Dakota Pacific provided. After that,...
Park Record
Park City hotel, a stalwart, could be replaced by a large housing project
The Park City Planning Commission in late August is scheduled to review a large housing development at the address of a stalwart hotel, a project that intends to replace the lodging property with a mix of market-priced condominiums and restricted affordable units. The project appears on an agenda for an...
kjzz.com
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mayor commit to lots of public outreach as planners evaluate new Snow Park development revisions.
A meeting between Park City Mayor Nann Worel, council member Jeremy Rubell and Deer Valley residents was set for a casual Q and A last Saturday. But it quickly became a grilling session about the proposed Snow Park development when more than 100 homeowners turned out. Lakeside Deer Valley resident...
Park City Fire District wants financial help from areas it serves throughout Summit County
Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the fire district budget had a $2.2 million deficit solely due to EMS services this year. While some level of deficit for EMS services is normal across the country, Zanetti said the district can’t continue to...
Summit County Council to hold property tax hearing next week amid community concern
Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young said the plan is to hold a briefing about property tax notices next week and allow for public comment. The county’s assessor, auditor, and treasurer will be on hand to discuss the assessment process and why many residents are seeing their taxes go up.
Park City Toastmasters to start evening meetings August 9th
After 20 years of meeting early every Tuesday morning, starting next week, the Park City Toastmasters will begin offering evening meetings too. Park City Toastmasters has been providing supportive and positive learning experiences to members by helping to develop communication and leadership skills through public speaking. For the last 20 years, local members have been meeting every Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. at the Summit County Library. Due to interest from community members who can’t make it then, Toastmasters president Debbie Sebek says they’re going to start offering about half of their meetings on Tuesday evenings on the third floor of the Park City Library.
Wasatch Back residents missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed property
The state Unclaimed Property Division handles the task of safeguarding unclaimed money and tangible properties and returning it to their rightful owners. Unclaimed property comes from sources like dormant bank accounts, overpaid medical bills, uncashed checks, safe deposit box contents, and unpaid insurance benefits. Utah State Treasurer Marlo Oaks said...
Heber City Council reviews land-owner’s challenge at proposed site of future high school
As plans for a new high school in Heber City take shape, the city council will address a land-use dispute one property owner has brought to its attention. The Wasatch County School District is behind one of several pending annexations that would bring land into Heber City. Once inside city limits, properties can access services such as city sewer lines.
DWR restricts recreational shooting throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY — In response to Utah’s ongoing drought and wildfire concerns, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in collaboration with the corresponding county sheriff’s departments, has temporarily restricted […]
Fundraising underway for $50 million arts center in Wasatch County
A Wasatch County nonprofit is seeking to raise $50 million to build an arts center in Heber City. Plans for a 40-acre arts district near the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus include an amphitheater, sculpture park and school facilities. The Wasatch County Arts Council is planning a cultural hub for arts groups to work and perform.
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
Target shooting temporarily banned in these Utah wildlife areas
UTAH (ABC4) – A temporary ban on target shooting has been activated on 25 Utah wildlife areas due to continuing wildfire concerns. The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says temporary restrictions on recreational target shooting with a firearm will be effective beginning Friday. DWR hopes the ban will decrease the risk of wildfires being […]
Hideout Town surpasses 1,000 residents; could become city
The Town of Hideout may soon be officially known as a city. And that city is growing faster than any other in Utah, according to census data. Growth is a hot topic in Wasatch County — it’s happening faster there than almost anywhere. Census Bureau estimates recently placed Wasatch County third on the list of fastest-growing counties in the country in terms of population growth.
Coalville to host demolition derby, cowboys, carnival at Summit County Fair
The Summit County Fair is here, bringing annual traditions like the demolition derby, rodeo and livestock sale to Coalville. As the fair progresses, its schedule will only get busier with competitions, the carnival and youth programs, on top of the main-ticket events. Fairgrounds events at Coalville City Park begin Saturday...
Wildfire mitigation work to close trails on Treasure Hill
Starting Thursday, crews will begin a fuels reduction program on Park City's Treasure Hill open space. Trail closures will impact hikers and bikers. The work is scheduled Monday-Saturday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Trails will reopen at 4 p.m. each day. The work is expected to conclude by August...
Ogden hikes taxes, but drops politician pay raise
The workers argued that Ogden paid less than most other cities for comparable jobs, while most residents praised the workers but said inflation and other proposed tax hikes were going too far.
Daily Herald
Utah County launches Property Watch Notification service
At Wednesday’s meeting of the Utah County Commission, Andrea Allen, the county recorder, demonstrated the launch of the Utah County Property Watch Notification service. This is a free service allowing Utah County residents to watch the properties they subscribed for, according to Allen. “People can begin the search by...
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Democratic Party suspends Sen. Gene Davis following harassment allegations
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Longtime Utah Sen. Gene Davis has been suspended from attending any Salt Lake County Democratic Party events following allegations he harassed a legislative intern. Party Chairwoman Eva Lopez says she recently learned that an intern for Davis, D-Salt Lake...
