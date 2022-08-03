ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction Colorado Loves To Do This In The Rain

By Waylon Jordan
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?

Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Government
95 Rock KKNN

Beautiful Places You Need to Visit in Western Colorado

Did you know that living in Grand Junction actually puts you closer to more of Colorado's beautiful places than just about any place else? Today we're looking at 12 beautiful places on Colorado's Western Slope that really are must-see destinations. Grand Junction is under 200 miles from almost every one...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Rain#In The Rain#Shrubs#Sunshine House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
95 Rock KKNN

When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?

When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000

A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy