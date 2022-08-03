ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Still good odds that tropical disturbances will bring rain relief to South Texas and Hill Country

There are still good odds for rain-starved residents of South Texas and the Hill Country to see relief in the form of tropical disturbances from the Gulf of Mexico. National weather forecasters still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA’s annual mid-season update issued on Thursday by the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS San Francisco

1,000 stranded at Death Valley National Park due to new round of flash floods

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials saidThe park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches (4.3 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which park officials in a statement said represented "nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning." The park's average annual rainfall is 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters).About 60 vehicles were buried in debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers...
MIX 92-5

Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

Did you know that one of the most beautiful sights in the world is just a couple of hours south?. As beautiful as the San Antonio River Walk is, I was surprised to learn that it placed in the top 20 of The World's Most Beautiful Sights in a recent study. Not because it isn't a beautiful place, but because on a global level, I wouldn't have thought it would have done so well.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see strong storms, wind gusts of 60 mph

Parts of Oklahoma have seen rain Thursday morning and during the early afternoon hours, but some could see strong storms this evening. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the rain will be on and off throughout the day, and the risk of strong and possibly damaging storms increases Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat is strong winds that could reach 60 mph.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS DFW

Caring for plants during one of the hottest summers on record

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Until this summer I thought myself an adequate gardener considering the hot and dry weather north Texas usually throws at you. Now I walk out in my yard and see a hospital ward. I'm hand watering nearly every other day and yet most of my plants are barely staying alive, much less providing that big splash of green (and color) they had been doing in previous summers. Had I just forgotten everything I know about getting plants through the summer heat? How come so many of my established plants are failing? I started to do an inventory of...
DALLAS, TX
WTRF

Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening

Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
OHIO STATE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes

Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
NEBRASKA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma drought worsens, here’s what to do

With very little rain in much of the state within the last few months, rivers, creeks, and yards are getting quite dry. Here’s what to do to help maximize water usage in your yard. We are tracking slight rain chances Thursday and again early next week. Remember, check the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

