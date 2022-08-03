ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bailey, Pritzker present in different ways on social media

By Brenden Moore
Herald & Review
 2 days ago
Herald & Review

Rich Miller: Maybe move will stabilize state Democrats

One of the biggest unsung winners in the fight for control of the Democratic Party of Illinois is House Speaker Chris Welch. The new state party chair is Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, a member of Welch’s leadership team. Hernandez handled the delicate task of overseeing the redistricting effort in her chamber last year. She is quite popular in her caucus, including among Latino progressives, who note that Hernandez has been with them on very important votes despite her background as a “regular” Cicero Democrat.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Davis Not Ruling Out Future Run For Office

Congressman Rodney Davis may not be done with politics after all. Following his primary loss to GOP Congresswoman Mary Miller back in June, Davis indicated that he was through with running for office. But the Taylorville Republican tells Politico that a number of longtime supporters have told him to “never say never,” so he now says he’s keeping his options open.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
POLITICO

Darren Bailey’s money muddle

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In crazy election news, former President Donald Trump couldn’t decide whether to endorse Eric Greitens or Eric Schmitt in today’s Missouri Senate primary, so he just endorsed “ERIC,” per POLITICO’s Natalie Allison. TOP TALKER. Darren Bailey’s got money trouble — and...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Voter turnout was low for Illinois' June primary election

Voter turnout was low for the June primary election in Illinois. Just under 22% of registered voters cast a ballot in the June 28th election. State Board of Elections spokesperson Matt Dietrich says that's the second lowest turnout for a primary in Illinois in the last 40 years. Dietrich says...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video

CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud

(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wsiu.org

Funding for southern Illinois projects included in Senate budget

178 million dollars for Illinois projects is included in the U.S. Senate's budget for fiscal year 2023. In Southern Illinois, several education and workforce programs will receive funds in the budget proposal, including a mobile manufacturing training lab at Kaskaskia College, creation of a new Center for Rural Health at the SIU School of Medicine, and for Shawnee Community College to expand a commercial truck driving program to Metropolis and Cairo.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Chicago

Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant

A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
1440 WROK

Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint

In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

IDFPR, Illinois AG warn of new scam targeting banking consumers

  The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul have issued a warning about a new scam that uses fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to convince consumers into thinking they’re entering their […]
ILLINOIS STATE

