U.S. Services Sector Surprises With Momentum; Supply, Price Pressures Easing

Read on money.usnews.com
Related
US News and World Report
Oil Stays Near Multi-Month Lows on Demand Worries
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices inched up from multi-month lows on Monday as lingering worries about demand weakening on the back of a darkened economic outlook outweighed some positive economic data from China and the United States. Erasing earlier gains, Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.5%, at $94.41...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
US News and World Report
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
Cash makes comeback as cost of living crisis bites, says Post Office
Cash has made a comeback as a result of the cost of living crisis, with record amounts being withdrawn as consumers increasingly rely on notes and coins to help them manage their budgets, figures show. While the pandemic accelerated the UK’s embrace of card and digital payments, the economic crisis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal
Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its capabilities in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Oxbryta sales were about $195 million last year. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December. Pfizer also announced in April a smaller acquisition to buy the privately held ReViral Ltd., which is developing a treatment for respiratory syncytial virus.
US News and World Report
China Names New Senior Security Chief for Hong Kong-Xinhua
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Chinese government named Sonny Au as the secretary-general of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Committee for safeguarding the national security of the city, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday. Au replaces Eric Chan, Xinhua reported. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroon; Writing by Bernard...
US News and World Report
Japan Runs First Current Account Deficit in 5 Months
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan ran a current account deficit for the first time in five months in June as surging imports eclipsed exports, data showed on Monday, highlighting the pressure that higher energy and raw material prices are putting on the economy. The world's third-largest economy ran a current account...
US News and World Report
Japan Intends to Keep Stake in Sakhalin-1 Oil Project - Industry Minister
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan intends to keep a stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Monday, after Russia temporarily banned Western investors from selling shares in key energy projects. The project contributed to diversifying Japan's energy supply, Hagiuda told a news...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Indonesia Says Tesla Strikes $5 Billion Deal to Buy Nickel Products - Media
JAKARTA (Reuters) - U.S. carmaker Tesla has signed contracts worth about $5 billion to buy materials for their batteries from nickel processing companies in Indonesia, a senior cabinet minister told CNBC Indonesia. Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been trying to get Tesla to set up a production facility in the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Must Rectify Mistakes on Taiwan After Pelosi Visit - Chinese Embassy Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The only way out of the crisis in U.S.-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday. Jing Quan, a minister of the...
US News and World Report
China Announces Fresh Military Drills Around Taiwan
TAIPEI (Reuters) -China's military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan - a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China's Eastern Theatre Command said it would...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong Cuts COVID Quarantine Stay for Incoming Travellers
HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong will shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step to gradually unwind stringent pandemic rules that have isolated the Asian financial hub. The measures will be effective from Friday, the city's leader, John Lee, told a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Climate Change Puts Lyme Disease in Focus for France's Valneva After COVID Blow
LONDON (Reuters) - With climate change spurring more cases of tick-borne Lyme disease, drugmaker Valneva is betting big on a vaccine as it looks beyond disappointing sales of its COVID shot. Although Valneva secured European Union and British regulatory approval, both walked away from contracts worth more than a billion...
US News and World Report
Biden Feels Well, Still Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctor
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His...
US News and World Report
In First Visit to China, South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks to Reassure Beijing Over U.S. Ties
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea foreign minister Park Jin is set for his first visit to China on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Beijing about their relationship despite stronger ties with the United States and tensions over Taiwan. Park is scheduled for a three-day stay in...
US News and World Report
Explainer-What to Watch Out for as Talks on U.S.-China Audit Deal Drag On
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The list of Chinese companies facing delisting risks in New York in a long-running dispute over Chinese audits of their accounts continues to expand with the addition of three more on Friday after e-commerce giant Alibaba's July inclusion. As talks between Beijing and Washington in search...
US News and World Report
Chinese and Taiwanese Warships Eye Each Other as Drills Due to End
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese and Taiwanese warships played high-seas "cat and mouse" on Sunday ahead of the scheduled end of four days of unprecedented Chinese military exercises launched in reaction to a visit to Taiwan by the U.S. house speaker. Nancy Pelosi's visit last week to the self-ruled island infuriated China,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Fuel Retailers Rail Against Green Aviation Fuel Tax Credit
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. fuel retailers are fighting the inclusion of a tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Democrats' $430 billion spending bill, arguing SAF is more carbon intense and less efficient than renewable diesel. Lawmakers are offering a $1.25-$1.75 per gallon SAF credit depending on the...
US News and World Report
U.N. Chief Guterres: Risk of Nuclear Confrontation Is Back After Decades
TOKYO (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades, calling on nuclear states to commit to no first use of the weapons. Any attack on a nuclear plant is a "suicidal thing", Guterres said, responding to reports of...
US News and World Report
Air Traffic Around Taiwan Returning to Normal Despite New Chinese Drills
(Reuters) -Air traffic around Taiwan is gradually returning to normal after airspace surrounding the island reopened, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Monday, although China later announced fresh military drills in the area. China last week deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near during military exercises...
Comments / 0