Salinas, CA

Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife.

At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara Gabrielle Uresti and a 22-year-old woman assaulted a 35-year-old male passenger after an argument escalated.

Uresti swung a knife at the victim and cut them on the hand, said police. The 22-year-old also punched the victim during the fight.

Uresti was arrested and charged in Monterey County Jail with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, and parole violation, said police. Her bail is set at $1,030,0000.

The 22-year-old was detained and released, but Salinas Police said they are filing an arrest warrant with the Monterey County District Attorney's Office for battery charges.

The victim suffered moderate lacerations to his hand and declined medical attention on the scene.

