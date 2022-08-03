ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burbank to ban outdoor watering in September; other cities may follow

By Melissa Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c89jp_0h3lMKuZ00

Outdoor watering will be banned next month in Burbank.

The city sent notices to residents Tuesday announcing the upcoming restrictions on sprinklers and automated irrigation because of emergency repairs to the upper feeder pipeline that supplies water to the region from the Colorado River Aqueduct. The ban is expected to be in effect Sept. 6-20.

"Burbank is 100% dependent on imported water from the State Water Project and the Colorado River Aqueduct. Drought conditions have severely impacted the supply of water available through the State Water Project," city officials said on the city's website . "This year, Burbank has been depending on receiving water exclusively from the Colorado River. However, this major repair will not allow water to flow to our area."

Earlier this year, more than 6 million Southern Californians were placed under new drought rules in an unprecedented effort to conserve water .

The restrictions were a response to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s urgent call for a 35% reduction in water use following California’s driest-ever start to the year. MWD’s board has never before issued such severe cuts, but said they were left with little recourse after state officials slashed deliveries from the State Water Project to just 5%.

Burbank, like most of Southern California, relies on two sources of water: the State Water Project and the Colorado River Aqueduct. But with cuts to the State Water Project, the city has been relying mainly on water from the Colorado River, which is also facing extreme drought conditions .

"There are many communities that can only get water from the State Water Project,” Jeannine Edwards, Burbank Water and Power's assistant general manager of sustainability, marketing and strategy, said in a statement. "During this time, we are exclusively dependent on this source, and we all have to do our part to help sustain water supplies. We are fortunate that this is just a two-week issue, and we will be able to return to [outdoor] watering after the upper feeder is repaired."

Rebecca Kimitch, an MWD spokesperson, said the pipe carrying water from the Colorado River to the metropolitan water treatment facility has been leaking for some time , but a temporary repair was put in place when the leak was discovered. Water flows have been reduced, but the agency urged that the pipe be fixed by September.

Kimitch said restrictions for other communities in greater Los Angeles are underway, but the district could not confirm which other cities might be affected.

A spokesperson for the city of Burbank could not be immediately reached for comment, but city officials urged residents to take the following actions to prepare for the outdoor watering ban:

  • Put a reminder on your calendar to turn off your sprinklers and automated irrigation systems Sept. 6-20.
  • Add mulch around shrubs, flower beds and trees to help reduce water evaporation. The city offers free mulch to Burbank residents.
  • Fill up rain barrels and cisterns to store water for later watering. Rebates are available from SoCal WaterSmart at $35 per barrel and $250 per cistern. Visit https://www.bewaterwise.com/ for more details.
  • Collect water while you shower or from your kitchen sink in a bucket and use it to water trees and other shrubs while outdoor irrigation is temporarily suspended.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burbank, CA
Local
California Government
Burbank, CA
Government
Santa Clarita Radio

‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air

In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Water Supplies#Colorado River Aqueduct#Water District#Water Supply#The State Water Project#Southern Californians
vanlifewanderer.com

Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank

Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
BURBANK, CA
kcrw.com

What 6th Street Viaduct reveals about LA — the good and ugly

LA’s 6th Street Viaduct opened last month, connecting the Downtown Arts District to East LA. The bridge it replaced was built in 1932 and appeared in “Grease” and “Transformers.”. The viaduct has become just as famous as its predecessor, maybe even infamous. Street racers have made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated

A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures. The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted. Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
LATACO

Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
383K+
Followers
67K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy