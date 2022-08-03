ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kinzinger on Meijer defeat: ‘Democrats own that’

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjCqr_0h3lLyk400

( The Hill ) – Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) blamed Democrats on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday after moderate GOP Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.) was defeated in his primary election by a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump after the 2021 Capitol attack, lost to Trump-backed challenger John Gibbs on Tuesday, after the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads supporting Gibbs.

Meijer’s race was among a number of primaries in which the Democratic campaign arms spent money on Trump-backed candidates, to make it easier for Democrats to win the general election.

McConnell to senators looking for excuse to oppose Finland, Sweden NATO bids: ‘Good luck’

“I mean, the DCCC needs to be ashamed of themselves,” Kinzinger said.

“If Peter’s opponent wins and goes on in November to win, the Democrats own that. Congratulations,” he continued. “Here’s the thing, don’t keep coming to me asking where are all the good Republicans that defend Democracy and then take your donors’ money to spend half a million dollars promoting one of the worst election deniers that’s out there.”

Although some Democrats have spoken out against the DCCC’s strategy, top Democratic officials such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) came out in favor of the tactic.

“The political decisions that are made out there are made in furtherance of our winning the election,” Pelosi said last week , “because we think the contrast between Democrats and Republicans — as they are now — is so drastic that we have to win.”

What exactly was the missile that killed al-Qaida’s leader?

Meijer’s defeat is another win for Trump, who has made a midterm priority out of getting Republicans out of office who publicly opposed him following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Meijer said Democrats disregarded “certain moral limits” in politics when backing his opponent.

“If successful, Republican voters will be blamed if any of these candidates are ultimately elected, but there is no doubt Democrats’ fingerprints will be on the weapon,” Meijer said in an essay posted online Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Business Insider

Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event

Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Cnn#Gop#Democratic#Sweden Nato#Dccc#House
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Poll shows close GOP primary for Michigan governor

A new poll shows the GOP primary for governor in Michigan is a wide open race, with three Republicans battling for the top spot. Conservative commentator Tudor Dixon held a slight lead in the race, but just within the poll's margin of error, with 19% backing Dixon, 15% backing businessman Kevin Rinke, and 13 percent supporting chiropractor Garrett Soldano.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy