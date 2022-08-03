Police arrest man suspected of setting deadly car fire in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a deadly car fire while a person was still inside.

Martin Cabrera, 50, was arrested at a San Jose homeless encampment on Sunday and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for murder, the San Jose Police Department reported .

On July 31 at around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue to assist the San Jose Fire Department with a vehicle fire.

When the fire was extinguished, the body of an adult man was found inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

With help from an arson investigator, officials named Cabrera as the number one suspect in the fire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are under investigation. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 408-277-5283.

The death marks the city's 25th homicide of 2022.

