The Fond du Lac County District Attorney says both people convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County have shown remorse and admitted what they did was wrong. District Attorney Eric Toney says Donald Holz voted in the November 2020 election even though he was still on felony supervision for an OWI conviction. Toney says there’s no reason why Holz should not have known he was not eligible to vote. “There are all kinds of different checks in the system where somebody has to actually sign a form that they can’t vote in an election until their civil rights are restored, and then it’s also on that form,” Toney told WFDL news. “There’s no excuse for somebody to vote under that fashion.” Last month Lawrence Klug was convicted of misdemeanor voter fraud for improperly using a PO Box on a voter registration form as his address, when he was actually residing outside Fond du Lac County.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO