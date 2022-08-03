ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mason gets 1st team reps, 2-minute drill, vets off-Day 8 of camp

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbt8x_0h3lLOPG00

LATROBE, PA (93.7 The Fan) – Quarterback Mason Rudolph did get reps with the first team as he said would happen earlier in the week. Steelers added a new drill as well in the 90-degree heat at St. Vincent College Wednesday.

Rudolph worked in with the ones on a few drills and then it would go back and forth with he and Mitch Trubisky during the non-full pad workout.

“We are just thoughtfully mixing it up, making those guys adjust, putting them with different groups” said Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin.  “Getting to watch them in different groups.  It will continue.”

2 minute drill

The ball set with 53-yards to go and the team has to score a touchdown in 1:19 with one time out.  Mitch Trubisky got the first opportunity, worked it down to the seven-yard line including a 16-yard pass to George Pickens.  At the seven, Trubisky rolled to his left and patiently found Pickens cutting across the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 16 seconds left.

“He’s a veteran and he displayed that,” Tomlin said of Trubisky.  “I thought his communication was good.  I thought he directed younger players and made good use of opportunities to do so.  Stoppages of the clock, huddle scenarios, etc.  That’s what you expect veteran players to do.”

Mason Rudolph got the ball down to the six-yard line with six seconds left including a leaping grab by Kevin Rader, but his last pass fell incomplete over the head of Gunner Olszewski.

“It’s important that we not only introduce that segment, but it’s also important of when we introduce that segment,” Tomlin said.  “We do it at the end of practice thoughtfully so we work on developing conditioning and get displays of conditioning.”

“It’s reflective of what transpires at the end of halves or the end of games.”

Vets day

A few veterans got their first excused day off-Cam Heyward, TJ Watt and Chukwuma Okorafor among the vets who dressed for practice, but did not participate.

“I’ll do that from time-to-time,” Tomlin said.  “It’s less about those guys.  It’s a means of thinning the lines and proving more opportunities for younger guys.  More veteran players need less reps in order to be game ready, younger players need more.  It’s a unique way of providing everybody of what they need.”

It was ‘status quo’ with the already injured players-none of the group of Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Najee Harris, Marcus Allen, Levi Wallace, Pat Freiermuth, Tyson Alualu or Larry Ogunjobi practiced.

5 waits

Still yet to throw a pass in a team period but taking every mental rep and throwing before and after practice, Tomlin said of seventh-round pick Chris Oladokun.

“When you are in the fourth quarterback slot, you better be continually working while you wait for your opportunity,” Tomlin said.  “We ask him to work while he waits.”

“We’ve had others in the past in that scenario.  I talked to him a lot about Joshua Dobbs who was in a similar scenario, didn’t get many opportunities and stormed on at the finish and made the roster.”

New back

Putting Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured list, the Steelers signed undrafted Ohio State tailback Master Teague.  Tomlin didn’t know much about him initially, but said they will bring him up to speed.  He did have a couple of solid runs, including a nice cut in the few drills he participated in.

Refs

Officials were also a part of practice for the first time on Wednesday.  Throwing flags on individual drills and watching sideline catches.  They didn’t throw any flags on 11-on-11 opportunities or the two-minute drill.

“You get to learn the unwritten rules of the game,” Tomlin said.  “There is an official rule book and those are words on a page.  There is no substitute for having officials out here and getting a dialogue and getting their perspective on what the tipping points are.”

Tomlin translation-players were able to talk to the refs about what will and won’t be called.

7 shots

Here is the results of Wednesday’s 7-shots drill from the two-yard line
·     Mitch Trubisky pass tipped
·     Trubisky under pressure hits Anthony Miller TD
·     Trubisky hits Cody White in the back of the endzone, couldn’t finish
·     Mason Rudolph incomplete back of the endzone
·     Rudolph hits Steven Sims in the flat for a TD
·     Rudolph hits Jaylen Warren in nearly the same spot for a TD
·     Kenny Pickett shovel pass to Connor Heyward TD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb

It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon

The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rader
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the 2022 Super Bowl favorites (+650 on FanDuel). The offense is already one of the best in the league and, if reports from Bills training camp are true, Allen will have another weapon this year to go along with Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Dawson Knox, and his stable […] The post Josh Allen’s new secret weapon is ready for monster 2022 breakout season with Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings

ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#Ohio State#American Football#St Vincent College
College Football HQ

Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AthlonSports.com

Ravens Defensive Veteran Out For Season Following Training Camp Injury

The Baltimore Ravens are going to have to find some more linebacker depth following Thursday's development. Veteran linebacker Vince Biegel has suffered a season-ending injury in training camp. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced just moments ago that Biegel, 29, will miss the entire 2022 season. He tore his Achilles...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Source: Roger Goodell will not handle the Deshaun Watson appeal

Commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to personally handle the Deshaun Watson appeal hearing. He will not be exercising it. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Goodell will not be handling the Watson appeal. He will designate the matter to someone outside the league office. We don’t know...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy