Storm damage closes Peppa Pig theme park for a day as repairs are made

The canopy for a shade structure was damaged in the storms Tuesday evening at the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven, prompting the closure of the attraction adjacent to Legoland, a spokeswoman said.

“We have closed the park today out of an abundance of caution as crews work to assess and safely remove the affected portion of the canopy," said Sarah Senn, senior public relations communications manager for the Legoland Florida Resort.

"Peppa can’t wait to welcome all the little piggies back for some oinktastic fun on Thursday," said an official statement.

For park visitors needing assistance with tickets and reservations, the Peppa Pig park has a Guest Communications Team at PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz, the statement said.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms rolled into the Winter Haven vicinity about 6 p.m. Tuesday, dumping nearly an inch of rain. A wind gust of 37 mph was recorded at Winter Haven's Gilbert Airport during the storm.

Peppa Pig Theme Park opened Feb. 24 and is certified autism center through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The park is owned by Merlin Entertainment LLC.