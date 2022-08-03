ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

Storm damage closes Peppa Pig theme park for a day as repairs are made

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCqXF_0h3lLFSj00

The canopy for a shade structure was damaged in the storms Tuesday evening at the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Winter Haven, prompting the closure of the attraction adjacent to Legoland, a spokeswoman said.

“We have closed the park today out of an abundance of caution as crews work to assess and safely remove the affected portion of the canopy," said Sarah Senn, senior public relations communications manager for the Legoland Florida Resort.

"Peppa can’t wait to welcome all the little piggies back for some oinktastic fun on Thursday," said an official statement.

For park visitors needing assistance with tickets and reservations, the Peppa Pig park has a Guest Communications Team at PeppaPigThemeParkFL@merlinentertainments.biz, the statement said.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms rolled into the Winter Haven vicinity about 6 p.m. Tuesday, dumping nearly an inch of rain. A wind gust of 37 mph was recorded at Winter Haven's Gilbert Airport during the storm.

Peppa Pig Theme Park opened Feb. 24 and is certified autism center through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. The park is owned by Merlin Entertainment LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Tropics waking up with possible development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been quiet for over a month now which is not uncommon in June and July. August, September and October are, on average, much busier months. Right on cue, a tropical wave is about to emerge off the coast of Africa. Once it does, there is a chance it […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Strongest storms expected late in the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mostly sunny and hot through the middle of the afternoon. Then, storms will start to develop. Rain chances increase to 60% by 5pm, and the storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll want to get inside before sunset. Before the storms form, […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Haven, FL
Lifestyle
City
Winter Haven, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Central Florida counties

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Flagler County that expired at 11:15 p.m. In Orange and Osceola counties, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Legoland Florida#Merlin Entertainment Llc
multihousingnews.com

Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida

Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

AC repair professional gives tips to keep you from needing his help

TAMPA, Fla. - As the Bay Area wades further into its hottest summer on record, everyone is trying to beat the heat and that's sending air conditioning units into overdrive. AC technicians say they've been busier than ever this summer. While getting an appointment may not be easy, experts advise that a service call might not always be necessary to get your system running again.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

St. Petersburg LBGTQ+ staple Punky’s Bar and Grill has closed

Hope you made it out to last Tuesday's drag queen bingo at Punky's Bar and Grill— because it was the last one ever. After seven years open in downtown St. Petersburg’s booming Grand Central District, Punky’s Bar and Grill at 3063 Central Ave. has suddenly closed. It's last day in operation was Wednesday, Aug. 3.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
plantcityobserver.com

New Plant City hospital one beam closer to completion

South Florida Baptist Hospital held topping out ceremony. The topping-out ceremony for the new South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City occurred on Wednesday. The ceremony is part of a tradition as the highest beam of the structure was placed. Spectators gazed upward as a crane lifted the beam which...
PLANT CITY, FL
WFLA

Tampa Bay Weekend: Beer, festivals and markets galore

There are plenty of events and festivals dedicated to beer for the adults, from the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena to Bay Cannon Beer Company celebrating its anniversary in West Tampa. Families can also venture through markets in St. Petersburg and Plant City as well.
TAMPA, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy