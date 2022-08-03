Morgan State University partners with Amazon's Career Choice program

Baltimore police Chief of Staff Eric Melancon is being appointed as the next deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau. "The BPD has made significant progress over the past three and a half years, and I am looking forward to carrying on the work of advancing police reform and transforming the BPD into a law enforcement agency that the city of Baltimore can be proud of," Melancon said in a statement released by the department Friday afternoon. "I am honored to receive this appointment and I am grateful for this opportunity. I thank Commissioner Michael Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott and all of the members of the BPD for their continued support."

