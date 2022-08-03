ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Morgan State University partners with Amazon's Career Choice program

By Tim Tooten
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Tutor program expanding in Baltimore City schools

Baltimore City schools is expanding its tutoring program to help improve student learning. City school officials say the district's tutoring program remains a work in progress, but it's progress that's starting to show up in small pockets of student success. Across the country, there's plenty of evidence that shows the COVID-19 pandemic affected student learning, especially in school districts already struggling.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Wbaltv.com

'Momma T' helps people struggling with addiction in the name of her late son

PERRY HALL, Md. — When a Baltimore County mother lost her 24-year-old son to an accidental overdose, she wasn't sure how she was going to move on. But Toni Torsch, of Perry Hall, turned pain into power in an effort to address the stigma and shame of addiction -- something that is mired in numerous issues, including mental health and misunderstanding.
PERRY HALL, MD
Wbaltv.com

Newly widened Maryland Route 32 opens in Howard County

DAYTON, Md. — Maryland Route 32 in Howard County is one of the state's most congested roads, but perhaps not for long. The Maryland Department of Transportation finished widening the road between Maryland Route 108 and Interstate 70 through western Howard County. The once two-lane road is now a four-lane, divided highway with a median that separates northbound and southbound traffic to make the highway safer.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morgan State University#Black College#Amazon Career Choice
Wbaltv.com

Harford County woman makes saving monarch butterfly her life's mission

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A Churchville woman has made it her mission to raise and protect as many monarch butterflies as she can. Scientists added monarch butterflies to the endangered species list in July. Donna Thompson's garden has many plants, monarch butterflies and hundreds of their eggs. Thompson told 11...
CHURCHVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Severe storms leave damage across Baltimore metro area Thursday night

Severe storms left damage behind Thursday evening across Baltimore, where many neighborhoods flooded and trees fell. Baltimore City reported as many as 65 trees down, 18 of which blocked roads, and multiple reports of cars partially submerged in water. Cleanup efforts continued Friday to remove debris from homes and the roads.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky in relief effort

LINTHICUM, Md. — The American Red Cross is helping with disaster relief efforts from flooding in Kentucky, including volunteers from Maryland. With bags in hand, Curt Luthye boarded a flight Thursday morning from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport headed to Kentucky, where he'll help coordinate Red Cross relief efforts for residents impacted by last month's deadly floods.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore youth get to play hockey like the pros

The Washington Capitals and the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks on Friday hosted the 10th annual Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament at Madison Square Recreation Center in east Baltimore. Children from community centers throughout the city played across 12 different teams, trying a new sport. "For the most part,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Wbaltv.com

Terps football looks to build on winning season in 2022

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Terrapins opened football camp Wednesday with media day and the first practice of the season. The Terps believe they can build on last year's 7-6 campaign. At least, that makes sense coming off the first bowl win for Maryland since the 2010 season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Santelises on school violence: 'We don't want to lose young people'

Baltimore City Public Schools officials have been reviewing options to address violent incidents in schools across the city. "We know that safety is clearly a No. 1 concern for families, for students and for staff," Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Sonja Santelises told 11 News. A double stabbing in April...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD chief of staff named deputy commissioner of compliance

Baltimore police Chief of Staff Eric Melancon is being appointed as the next deputy commissioner of the compliance bureau. "The BPD has made significant progress over the past three and a half years, and I am looking forward to carrying on the work of advancing police reform and transforming the BPD into a law enforcement agency that the city of Baltimore can be proud of," Melancon said in a statement released by the department Friday afternoon. "I am honored to receive this appointment and I am grateful for this opportunity. I thank Commissioner Michael Harrison, Mayor Brandon Scott and all of the members of the BPD for their continued support."
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Body found in water at Inner Harbor Friday morning

The Baltimore City police are investigating a death after a body was found in the water at the Inner Harbor downtown Friday morning. According to officials, around 7 a.m., officers responded to 400 block of East Pratt Street when a body was found floating in the water. The Inner Harbor and water rescue units responded and removed the body from the water. The person was deceased at the time.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

GTTF police misconduct cases costs Baltimore another $500K

The Baltimore City spending board on Wednesday authorized $500,000 more in payments to settle lawsuits filed by four people over actions taken by the defunct Baltimore police Gun Trace Task Force. One lawsuit involving misconduct by the GTTF is costing the city another $60,000 -- this time for the arrest...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pastor attacked near Baltimore church: 'I don't feel the safest right now'

A Baltimore pastor who fell victim to a violent crime said his experience points to a larger issue. The Rev. Rodney Hudson life's work is to better his community. He has spent time giving back while advocating against violence. But on Monday afternoon, two men assaulted him not far from his church on Baker Street, Hudson told 11 News.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 shot at southwest Baltimore industrial park, shooter flees

Police were called Friday afternoon to a shooting in southwest Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 3:54 p.m. to the 1200 block of Bernard Drive for a shooting. WBAL-TV 11 News observed officers with shields and guns drawn. Police said officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Lawyer of man who went to jail behind GTTF allegations talks settlement

Baltimore City is out nearly half $1 million after settling several police claims Wednesday, including acts related to the city's now-defunct police Gun Trace Task Force. The Baltimore City spending board approved funds to settle four lawsuits against Baltimore police officers, including a case for a man who claims the task force made up the story that put him behind bars.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy