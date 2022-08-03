Read on www.radioplusinfo.com
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl repaving work
The Fond du Lac Public Works Department is advising motorists of lane restrictions next week at a busy intersection. Johnson Street, west of Pioneer Road, will remain open to traffic in both directions, but will be restricted to one lane in each direction. The lane restriction will be in place Thursday, August 11, from 9am to 3pm for repaving work.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County announces reconstruction to start on Highway M
GERMANTOWN — Washington County announced that reconstruction of Highway M/Pioneer Road from Country Aire Drive to Wasaukee Road will begin on Monday. According to the county’s release, the project will be implement improvements to the grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, storm sewer, culvert pipes and sight line on the stretch on road.
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies after going off Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne
WINCHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was killed when her pickup truck went off a Highway 45 off-ramp near Winneconne Thursday morning. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old Appleton woman, who was not named, was going south on Highway 45 and took the ramp to Highway 10 eastbound. While negotiating the curve she lost control, and her Chevy Silverado went off the south side of the ramp and rolled over.
radioplusinfo.com
8-5-22 high speed chase fdl-winnebago counties
Nobody was injured following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8pm Thursday when a sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment and moving violation on Interstate 41 near County Highway B. The suspect vehicle fled the scene northbound and exited on Military Road in the city of Fond du Lac. A few minutes later the suspect vehicle was observed speeding 65 miles an hour in a 25 mile an hour zone, and a chase ensued on Johnson Street near Main Street…and back onto Interstate 41. The second pursuit was terminated on Hwy 41 near County Highway Z in Winnebago County. Deputies recovered some of the white powdered substance that was thrown from vehicle during the pursuit. The second pursuit lasted 12.5 miles. The Fond du Lac Police Department and the North Fond du Lac Police Department assisted with the pursuit. There were no reported injuries or property damage from either pursuit. A 42 year old Oshkosh man was identified as the driver and will be charged with two counts of fleeing/eluding and Possession of Cocaine with intent to distribute .
wearegreenbay.com
Crash in Sheboygan County on WIS 57 leaves passenger with serious injuries
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a crash that caused all lanes on WIS 57 to be closed for multiple hours on Friday morning. According to a release, three people were involved and all three were transported to local hospitals, one...
wxerfm.com
SUV vs Dump Truck Crash Sends Three to Hospitals, Closes HWY 57 for Hours
A crash involving an SUV and a dump truck resulted in injuries to three persons, and required response from a DNR team at 9:18 this morning. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Larry Perronne said the accident occurred when a Honda CRV operated eastbound on County Highway “J” by a 42-year-old Grafton woman pulled out after stopping at Highway 57 and into the path of a Volvo dump truck operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel. The crash resulted in the dump truck landing in a waterway, requiring a response team from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and closing Highway 57 for several hours.
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
radioplusinfo.com
8-5-22 dodge county sheriff’s race
There is a contest for Dodge County Sheriff in next week’s Republican primary election. Waupun resident Mark Colker is challenging Sheriff Dale Schmidt for the office. Schmidt says his opponent should not be in law enforcement. Schmidt says Colker was fired 20 years ago from the Waupun Police Department after using excessive force on a juvenile, banging the juvenile’s head against a wall while he was being taken to a bathroom during an in custody interview. “This person cannot be sheriff. This person should not even be in a law enforcement role at all,” Schmidt said. “This is the type of bad apple that we’ve talked about over the last several years after everything that has happened across our country.” Colker says he never used excessive force on the juvenile, and says that’s not why he was terminated. “They called me into the room and said to me we’re going to let you go in your probationary period. I said I don’t believe I’m still on probation, and they said yes you are,” Colker said. “I contacted the union and they said they didn’t afford you the due process and therefore we filed a grievance with the city of Waupun.” Schmidt says Colker lied during the investigation, and lied about his employment history a couple years ago when he applied for a position as a Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy. “It was found that he lied in the investigation. One of the other officers indicated my opponent actually came to him and told him we have to make sure we keep this story the same,” Schmidt said. Colker says when the juvenile suspect took a lie detector test he showed deception in the things Colker was accused of doing, but no deception in the things another officer did. “I didn’t use excessive force on the juvenile. I laid it out exactly what I did, I was interviewed twice, I didn’t waiver. This other officer that was involved in this situation told three different stories,” Colker said. “In my opinion he was covering up for the things he did and painted it all on to me.”
radioplusinfo.com
8-5-22 fatal one vehicle crash-winnebago county
A one vehicle crash in Winnebago County has claimed the life of an Appleton woman. The crash happened Thursday morning when the pickup driver lost control on the southbound state Highway 45 ramp to state Highway 10 eastbound and entered a ditch. The vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected. A 49 year old Appleton woman died from her injuries.
NBC26
Fond du Lac County offering monetary incentives to address worker shortage
FOND DU LAC — The nationwide worker shortage has been adding pressure on employers across virtually all sectors of the workforce, and northeast Wisconsin is no exception. Data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce indicates that there are currently 10.7 million open jobs in the United States and 5.7 unemployed workers.
seehafernews.com
Olive Garden May Be Coming to Sheboygan County
An Olive Garden Italian restaurant may be coming to Sheboygan County. During their recent meeting, the Town of Sheboygan’s City Plan Commission looked over and approved a conditional use permit request for the construction of a 6,500-square-foot building by S Point Ventures Acquisitions LLC which would house the national chain restaurant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV, dump truck collide; Sheboygan police say 3 people hurt
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - Sheboygan police say three people were hurt following a collision between an SUV and dump truck in the Town of Plymouth on Friday morning, Aug. 5. A news release indicates the wreck happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at State Highway 57 and County Road J. The preliminary investigation indicates that an SUV operated by a 42-year-old Grafton woman was eastbound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign at State Highway 57. After stopping, officials say she pulled out into the path of a dump truck being operated by a 64-year-old man from Kiel.
pleasantviewrealty.com
W5179 County Road MM, Elkhart Lake, WI, USA
Looking for a country home with a room available as an office? You’ll find it here. This updated home sits in Rhine Center with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a bonus room to make yours. Check out the modern features with new tile in bathrooms and kitchen, vinyl wood floors, newer Pella windows, Trex decking, and more make it move in ready. The yard is large enough to accommodate a pool and give you the country feel, without spending an entire day on lawn mowing. A detached shed allows for storage for toys and maintenance items, leaving the 2 car garage available for parking. The front door enters into an enclosed porch or mudroom. Outside there is ample space to put patio furniture and relax or entertain. Find your piece of heaven right here.
wearegreenbay.com
Aggressive drivers watch out: Sheriff in Wisconsin clamping down on violators
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office right in the heart of Wisconsin, and I-41, is going to be more visible in an attempt to try to limit aggressive and speedy driving. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement on its Facebook page addressed to the ‘motoring public of Washington County’. The announcement highlighted how law enforcement is going to increase its presence and enforcement in an attempt to reduce speed and aggressive driving.
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 local unemployment rate up
The local unemployment rate is up the latest reporting period. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the June unemployment rate in Dodge County was three-percent, up from 2.4 percent in May. The Fond du Lac County unemployment rate increased seven-tenths of a percent to 3.1 percent. In the city of Fond du Lac the jobless rate jumped from 2.6 to 3.3 percent in June.
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
dailydodge.com
Markesan Fire Chief Steps Down
(Markesan) Markesan Fire Chief Tom Wilde has stepped down from the position. He plans to stay with the fire department for at least one more year which will give him five decades with the agency. As the story goes he wanted to be a firefighter when Gerald Westover was the...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
