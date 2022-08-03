Community Health Alliance offering low-cost back-to-school vaccines

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The arts are vital to the northern Nevada community, but ensuring artists thrive during times of economic uncertainty is no easy task. That's why a person like Tracey Oliver, colloquially known as the "Bulldog" and the "Angel of the Arts," is essential to the community—acting as a safety net for artists and a springboard for their opportunities.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO