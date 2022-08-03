ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Charity golf outing benefitting EVSC Foundation raises $30,500

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation received over $30,000 thanks to a golfing event.

The Indiana Members Foundation, the charitable arm of Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU), hosted a charity golf outing to benefit the EVSC Foundation. The event happened at Cambridge Golf Course in Evansville on May 26. 124 golfers attended the event, which raised $30,500 to benefit the EVSC Foundation.

Anthem donates $3,000 to help fund classroom activities

Mandy Emery, vice president of community involvement for IMCU and executive director of Indiana Members Foundation stated, “Thank you to all of our business partners, friends, family and especially our Evansville IMCU Team for making our 2nd annual charity golf outing to benefit the EVSC Foundation such a huge success! We look forward to doing it again next year!”

14news.com

EVSC goes back to school next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many students are enjoying one more summer weekend. On Monday, EVSC students with the last names “A” through “J” have their first day. The corporation is doing a split start for students. They started that during the pandemic to cut down on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Downtown Newburgh hosts cultural event

Downtown Newburgh Nights continued on Friday, July 29, all around the historic downtown Newburgh riverfront. The event is organized by Historic Newburgh Incorporated and is set to run the last Friday of every month through September, with potential to keep the event going after, depending on the weather. As was...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Iowa’s Field of Dreams game provides glimpse for Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced Wednesday the city is working with Major League Baseball to bring a special game to Bosse Field. Winnecke told 14 News that this proposal came after city officials saw the Field of Dreams game in Iowa last year. That game is returning next week to Dyersville, Iowa, and economic leaders there and in Evansville say that one MLB game can give local businesses a big boost.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Duells have made their last deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Fr. Joe Ziliak honored with Saint Meinrad Distinguished Alumnus Award

ST. MEINRAD– Fr. Joe Ziliak, who served as a priest in the Diocese of Evansville until his death earlier this year, was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award on August 2, during the annual Saint Meinrad Alumni Reunion. Fr. Joe attended Saint Meinrad College, graduating in 1958 with a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
