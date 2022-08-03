ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Lucille Ball Comedy Festival returns in Jamestown

By Judy Moore
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Celebrations for the queen of comedy are underway in her hometown.

For the first time in three years, the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is back up to full speed in Jamestown.

The national comedy center is bringing in comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Margaret Cho along with Saturday Night Live alums David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon. The comedy center also has a variety of activities planned through the end of the week.

The festival runs until Sunday. For tickets, click here.

