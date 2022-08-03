ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Body recovered from Rock River

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area of the Custer Avenue boat ramp.

The name of the kayaker is not being released until next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing and no cause of death has been announced.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Dixon Police Department, (815) 288-4411.

Dixon Man Identified as Victim Pulled From the Rock River on Wednesday

The individual recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members in the evening hours of Tuesday August 2. Shirk was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 2:00pm on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.
Dixon man dies after being reported missing on Rock River

DIXON – A Dixon man was found dead after his family reported him missing after kayaking on the Rock River. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say that 40-year-old James Shirk was last seen in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered the following day. Authorities say the kayak has not been found, and anyone with any information or the location of the kayak should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified

Body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. Body of kayaker found in Rock River has been identified. Residents forced from home after two houses catch …. Mud volleyball tournament this weekend at Riverside …. Colorblind Rockford painter sees his vibrant work …. Rockford golfers raise money for first...
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County

LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark. At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.
Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead

COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
Two story home in Rockford heavily damaged by smoke, fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Teams of first responders took on a working structure fire Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived in the 1000 block of 6th Street to put out the blaze. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but heavy smoke and water damage has displaced residents. Paramedics handed...
41 firefighters battle blaze on 6th street in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A team of first responders took on a large structure fire in the sweltering heat Friday afternoon. Responding units arrived around 12:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of 6th Street to find heavy flames coming from the back of a residents. Temperatures outside neared 90 degrees at the time.
Police identify body found Wednesday in Rock River

DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (11:10 a.m. Aug. 4): Police have identified the body recovered from the Rock River as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon, Illinois. Shirk was reported missing by his family members Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. He was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Custer Avenue boat ramp.
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured

On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in U. S. 61 crash Friday

UPDATE: A boy and a man, both from Davenport, suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident in Eldridge. Shorty after 2 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the area of. the 124.5 mile marker southbound on Highway 61 in Eldridge. This...
Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
Illinois father dies after wrong-way crash killed his entire family

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — An eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois, state police announced Wednesday. Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died, police said. He was driving a Chevrolet full-size van carrying his 31-year-old wife,...
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Grazed By A Bullet On The West Side

Sources are reporting a shooting victim. It happened around 7:40 pm near Auburn and Central. The victim was grazed by a bullet. The victim went to an address on Summerdale, to seek treatment. No other information at this time. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show...
