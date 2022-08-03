Body recovered from Rock River

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area of the Custer Avenue boat ramp.

The name of the kayaker is not being released until next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing and no cause of death has been announced.

Any information on the incident should be given to the Dixon Police Department, (815) 288-4411.

