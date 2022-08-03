ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchester, OH

WHIO Dayton

1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Butler County

MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Morgan Township Friday morning, according to a media release. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Sheriff’s deputies responded to report of an accident on...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital

NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
NORTH STAR, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two injured in Ross Co. motorcycle accident

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 11000 block of route 28 on a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. According to the initial reports, a male and female rider were both injured in...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Crews responded to the 400 block of W. Pleasant Street around 12:35...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Woman rescued from house fire

An elderly, bed-ridden woman was rescued by local first responders from a fire inside of her US 22 West home on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire at 5461 US 22 West was reported at 3:12 p.m. and was contained to the basement, according to authorities. Although it was a small fire, it created a large amount of smoke that permeated the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
ERLANGER, KY

