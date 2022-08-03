Read on www.timesgazette.com
1 person dead in single-vehicle crash in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP — Butler County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Morgan Township Friday morning, according to a media release. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Sheriff’s deputies responded to report of an accident on...
Fox 19
1 dead, 3 injured after crash occurs on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person died and three others were taken taken to the hospital after a tractor trailer crash happened on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass, according to the Colerain Township police. Police say that the crash occurred around noon. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved. The...
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
Police searching for man possibly tied to Waverly death
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Pike County police are looking for a man after authorities received a call of an unresponsive man in Waverly. On Aug. 4 at 1:36 p.m., officers responded to calls that Deric Lansing, 42, was unresponsive at 5711 State Route 220, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Lansing was pronounced deceased. […]
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 21-year-old killed after car crashes into creek in Butler County
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has died after his car went off the roadway and flipped into a creek in Butler County. It happened around 6:32 a.m. when the driver was traveling south on California Road when his car traveled off the roadway, hit a drainage pipe and flipped over into a creek.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two injured in Ross Co. motorcycle accident
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews and troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 11000 block of route 28 on a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m. According to the initial reports, a male and female rider were both injured in...
OSHP: 1 motorcyclist killed in Warren County crash, another fled the scene
A woman was killed in a crash involving another motorcycle rider in Warren County, police said. The other driver is still at large.
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Crews responded to the 400 block of W. Pleasant Street around 12:35...
1 flown to hospital after rollover crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:30 p.m. One person was flown to the hospital by CareFlight after a rollover crash in Darke County Tuesday afternoon. Darke County Dispatch confirmed that emergency crews were called to the crash in the area of Main Street and Elm Street around 2:39 p.m. Preliminary...
WLWT 5
Police: 4 dead, person of interest wanted after shooting in Butler Township
DAYTON, Ohio — At least four people were found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds Friday in Butler Township in Dayton, Ohio, police said. According to WLWT sister station WDTN, police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When officers...
Fox 19
Coroner: Male hit and killed by train in Evendale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Evendale police are on scene investigating after a male was fatally struck by a train early Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. It happened about 3:30 a.m. on East Sharon Road just inside Evendale limits bordering Sharonville. The male’s identity and circumstances leading up...
Record-Herald
Woman rescued from house fire
An elderly, bed-ridden woman was rescued by local first responders from a fire inside of her US 22 West home on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The fire at 5461 US 22 West was reported at 3:12 p.m. and was contained to the basement, according to authorities. Although it was a small fire, it created a large amount of smoke that permeated the residence.
WLWT 5
Golden Alert issued for missing Kenton County woman with dementia
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County police are asking for assistance locating a missing woman. According to police, 67-year-old sherry Moore was reported missing Thursday after walking away from the Regency Manor nursing home located on Madison Pike in Independence, Ky. Police said Moore has lived at the nursing home...
WLWT 5
'I would've given him the cash if he asked': 84-year-old victim speaks out following Middletown robbery
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In just seconds, an 84-year-old woman became a victim of a robbery in Middletown. "You feel angry, certainly and upset," the victim said. For safety and privacy reasons, WLWT is not identifying the victim. The Butler County woman said she stopped by Big Lots in Middletown...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking multiple lanes and causing delays on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The three left lanes and left shoulder are blocked due to a crash at 5th St/Exit 192, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Stopped traffic is backed up to I-71/US-50/Exit 1. Authorities advise motorists to...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County coroner identifies 14-year-old killed in Monday shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was shot and killed Monday on Yale Avenue. Dr. Kent E. Harshbarger, Montgomery County coroner, identified 14-year-old Jairemiah Glenn as the person who died Aug. 1 after an incident at 635 Yale Ave., Dayton. Dayton Police...
Fox 19
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
Fox 19
Vehicle hits pedestrian, drives away from scene in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - The Erlanger Police Department is investigating after a vehicle hit a 67-year-old pedestrian and then left the scene. Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the person was hit at the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Home Street, according to the Erlanger Police Department. The vehicle did not stop,...
