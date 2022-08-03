ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drICE_0h3lJUNy00

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.

The house, located in the 6200 block of Vine Street, near the Guthrie area in Logan County, was gutted by the blaze Wednesday afternoon.

City of Altus employee dies after heavy equipment accident

Firefighters from several fire departments, including Guthrie, Langston, Sooner, Oak Cliff, Woodcrest, Meridian, Cashion and Coyle, were on scene battling the blaze.

The fire was extinguished by 4 p.m. Firefighters remained at the scene, dousing hot spots.

Multiple firefighters suffered heat exhaustion, including one who had to be transported to a hospital, fire officials confirmed to KFOR.

Yukon police search for man accused of following women, children around retail store while touching himself

A relative of the homeowner told KFOR that the fire destroyed everything the homeowner owns except the clothes he was wearing.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, OK
Accidents
County
Logan County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Langston, OK
City
Guthrie, OK
City
Cashion, OK
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Coyle, OK
City
Altus, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Heat Exhaustion#Police#Accident#Meridian#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

Former patient brings truck full of items to kids of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Long-time patient of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health, Elliot Johnston, wanted to give back to the hospital that kept him alive. The 5-year-old came with his mother, Mariah Johnston, and his grandparents to OK Children’s Hospital from Tulsa with a moving truck full of boxes. The packages contained items from video games for older kids and baby rattles for newborns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy