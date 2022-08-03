Haverhill Offers Cooling Options as Temperatures ‘Expected to Climb to Dangerous Levels’

Read on whav.net
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic Route
5 great seafood places in Florida
3 great burger places in Boston
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
New Hampshire dog owner shares story of dog's near-death experience to help other pet owners
Methuen Issues Heat Advisory, Provides Cooling Locations
Methuen has issued a hot weather advisory to last into the weekend and listed cooling spots for residents. Mayor Neil Perry, Director of Emergency Management Capt. Randy Haggar and Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a joint statement that “oppressive heat and humidity” are expected into the weekend, with temperatures reaching higher than 90 degrees and humidity levels above 50%.
nbcboston.com
‘Like a War Zone': Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign
Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.
WMUR.com
Strong storm takes down trees, power lines in Hollis
HOLLIS, N.H. — Several roads were closed Friday afternoon in Hollis after a quick but powerful storm blew through. The storm system cut through southern New Hampshire, bringing down trees and power lines. Wood Lane in Hollis was blocked off after a utility pole fell in the road, and a tree fell onto power lines on Federal Hill Road, forcing that road's closure.
Aspen Hill Buys North Avenue, Haverhill Nursing Home; Numbers of Beds to Remain the Same
Aspen Hill Operator has taken ownership of the former Wingate Nursing Home in Haverhill. The company purchased the 190 North Ave., Haverhill home, June 29 for $4.5 million. It sits on a little more than two acres of land, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds. The state Department...
manchesterinklink.com
Crystal Lake public beach remains closed due to elevated E.coli
MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Health Department announced Thursday that the public beach at Crystal Lake will remain closed to swimming due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria. The elevated bacteria levels were identified in routine water samples taken on Monday, August 1, Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday August 3, 2022. Water samples taken at other locations on Crystal Lake did not find elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
Drought Worsens on the Seacoast
The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits
Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
manchesterinklink.com
I-293 ramps near Queen City Avenue Bridge will be closed on Sunday night
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) announces plans to temporarily close the I-293 Exit 4 northbound on ramp and Exit 4 southbound off ramp in Manchester for guardrail replacement work. Weather permitting, the closure is scheduled for Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 pm, until Monday morning,...
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
Heat wave could be one of hottest, most humid in years
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for excessive heat and humidity in the days ahead.Yes, we know, it is August, it is supposed to be hot. But, these next few days will not only be the most oppressive of the summer, but perhaps one of the hottest and most humid in the past several years. We typically have a heat wave or two each summer, on average lasting 3-to-4 days. Usually, you can see relief on the 7-day forecast not too far down the road and...
What to know about the heat and storms in Friday’s forecast
“It may be Tuesday, or later, before this heat and oppressive humidity finally breaks in a significant way.”. Massachusetts is in for more heat on Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting it will feel between 95 and 100 degrees as the heat and humidity that has been blanketing the region continues.
Massachusetts temperatures could feel as hot as 107 degrees, prompting heat advisory
A heat advisory is in effect for much of Massachusetts from Thursday morning through Friday night as forecasters expect temperatures could feel 105 degrees in some areas — or even hotter. The National Weather Service on Wednesday said the heat index, or what the temperature feels when humidity and...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, August 3 – Beverly Homecoming Lobster Festival is Today – Hamilton Car Fatality – Lynnfield Improvements – Photos – Sports
Weather – Heading to the 80s today. the heat heat heat is back on for Thursday and Friday. City of Lynn Fire Department – Due to the ongoing heat and the temperatures, August 4 (Thursday) 2-4pm at Keaney Park, we will be setting up a cooling water station for all to use. Take time to beat the heat and cool off!
WMUR.com
High humidity, spotty showers expected Friday after record-breaking heat hit New Hampshire Thursday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be very humid Friday with another chance for on-and-off showers or storms to pop up. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and records fell Thursday in New Hampshire as temperatures soared across the state, hitting 100 degrees in Rochester for the first time in 11 years.
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Crews Tackle 3-Alarm Fire In Malden (DEVELOPING)
Crews were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Malden on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3, according to unconfirmed reports. The fire, which originally started at a 2-alarm, was reported at a home at 92 Judson Street around 3:30 p.m., according to a Tweet from DAMIAN DRELLA (@ENG1SFD).
Comments / 0