BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northwest Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the northwest part of the city heard gunshots coming from the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 5:03 p.m., police said.They responded to the sound of gunshots and found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures on the man. He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are responding to a workplace shooting at a Southwest Baltimore facility.One person was shot during the incident Friday afternoon at MPI Label Systems, located in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive, police said.One employee told WJZ that she hear four loud pops around 4 p.m. Staff pulled the fire alarm after gunshots rang out and ran outside believing that they would have a better chance of surviving an active shooter if they had multiple directions in which they could run.Employees have not been able to leave the active crime scene. They have been shaking and crying amid the flurry of police activity.Another employee told WJZ that he has worked for the company for over two decades and will never come back to work at that location. The employee said he and his colleagues have been unable to reach their boss following the shooting.The suspect fled the scene and is at large. Employees told WJZ they heard four gunshots, ran to the back of the warehouse, called 911, and then ran outside.This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday in a shooting at a warehouse in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at MPI Labeling Systems in the 1200 block of Bernard Drive. On the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man who had been...
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.Officers working in the northeast side of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Fenwick Avenue right before 9 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.Medical personnel performed live-saving measures before taking the man to a local hospital, police said.His condition remains unknown.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 34-year-old man and teenager were shot between Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to police, Friday just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a scene after receiving calls for discharging. Once on scene near Fenwick Avenue, officers located a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds....
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Help Baltimore City Police find 4-year-old Ashton Davis and his grandmother,72-year-old Marthann Davis. The two were reported missing on August 4, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m. They were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a Red Kia Soul at approximately 6:40 p.m.,...
A juvenile has been charged for his role in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl who was found with life-threatening injuries in a Baltimore basement, police announced. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officers from the Baltimore County Towson Precinct responded to the 6300 block of Sherwood Road, where there was a reported shooting involving a minor.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police confirm an arrest has been made in the brazen and violent carjacking that left a delivery driver hospitalized. The arrest comes as the City is experiencing a spike in carjackings, with a nearly 50% increase compared to this time last year, City statistics show.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Friday at a shopping center in the city's Park Heights section, Baltimore police said. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 11 a.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in his right hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was expected to recover.
BALTIMORE, MD – A 32-year-old man was shot in the arm overnight in Baltimore. According...
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Montgomery County woman whose body was found in Chesapeake Harbor East on Saturday. The woman’s identity has not been released, but it has been reported that the woman is from Chevy Chase. At approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, July...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 31-year-old man was struck by gunfire early on Thursday morning in the Belair-Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore. At about 4:40 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 4100 block of Eierman Road, for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located a...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say a juvenile was critically injured in Towson Wednesday night. Officers found the 8-year-old girl in the basement of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the child-victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Baltimore County Police spokesperson...
On August 4 at 5:24 a.m., officers responded to the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville for the report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim heard a noise in a spare bedroom of his residence. As he went to investigate, the victim was immediately attacked by a person he recognized as […]
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has injured a juvenile, according to authorities.The juvenile was shot around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. That's when officers were dispatched to a house in the 6300 block of Sherwood Road to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Baltimore County spokesman Trae Corbin.They found a juvenile who was critically injured. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.Corbin would not confirm the juvenile's age or if police had a suspect in custody.He noted during a brief press conference following the shooting that there was no threat to the public "at this time."
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile is in police custody in connection to a hit-and-run case all caught on camera. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore.Early Saturday morning, an Amazon delivery driver left her SUV Nissan Rogue running in the Wyman Park neighborhood as she delivered a package, taking her key fob with her. At that point, someone got into her car and took off. When that person discovered there wasn't a key inside, they drove back, running over the delivery driver at high speed. The force of the impact threw her to the side of the street. "He mowed her down...
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Investigators with the Baltimore Police Department are still working to determine what led up to the shooting of a local community activist. Tyree Moorehead, 46, was shot near the corner of east monument and north rose streets in east Baltimore at approximately 9:40 a.m. August 3.
A young man is in critical condition in a regional shock trauma center after he was reportedly shot while in the unit block of Marcs Court in the Bay Ridge Gardens community. Police say that shots were fired at about 1 in the morning on Wednesday. Annapolis Police say the teenager was shot in the upper body and that no suspects have been arrested.
He threatened to burn his house down. Bruce Lovins (Photo From Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Boonsboro, Md (KM) Charges of arson threat and reckless endangerment have been filed against a Boonsboro man who tried to burn his house down. Bruce Lovins, 52, was arrested on Thursday evening. by Boonsboro Police who were responding to the 300 block Lanafield Circle for a domestic incident. .
GAMBRILLS, MD – A church in Gambrills has been vandalized multiple times and today, a...
