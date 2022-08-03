Recent extreme weather focuses attention on climate change in the commonwealth

Read on www.wuky.org
Helping with recovery and cleanup in Eastern Kentucky? There are some dangers to keep in mind
While the most obvious dangers related to the flooding might be passing, Dr. Erin Haynes with the UK Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health says a number of less visible hazards can still prove risky or even deadly. One is the spread of chemicals, such as gas, pesticides, and lead,...
WoodSongs collecting instruments for flood survivors in eastern Kentucky
WoodSongs is once again holding an instrument drive to replace those lost by musicians during the recent floods in eastern Kentucky. The instruments collected will go to musicians in Appalachia free of charge. Information on how you can help is available at woodsongs.com/flood.
